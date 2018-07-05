English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 Daybreak | Big Win for Kejriwal, Revolt Within PDP & Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal being welcomed by government and staff at Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday, July 04, 2018. (Twitter: @arvindkejriwal)
In case you missed it
Battle for Delhi: The unanimous judgment by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, emphasised elected government has to be given authority to function because the democracy, by design, guaranteed an elected government to represent will of the people - who are sovereign. The Constitution Bench verdict, interestingly, has shifted the burden on the Lieutenant Governor when the latter chooses to interdict the will of the elected government. Reacting to the development in court, Kejriwal said, "It was a big victory for the people of Delhi".
Revolt in PDP: As a visible revolt stirs within the PDP and threatens to dethrone Mehbooba Mufti, speculations are rife about how it would affect the composition of the state assembly. BJP, the only party to have confirmed willingness to form the government would still need 19 seats to form the government. News18 decodes the numbers.
Burari horror: The 11 members of a Burari family, who were found hanging at their residence on July 1, voluntarily followed the instructions of one of the deceased during the mass ritual, latest CCTV footage has revealed. Handwritten notes talking about following a set of rituals to appease God and attain salvation were found by the police from the spot, which have compounded the mystery of the 11 deaths.
Admission agitation: Jadavpur University, at the centre of a row over its decision to involve ‘external experts’ in the admission procedure, has decided to not conduct entrance tests in six undergraduate arts courses this academic session. A section of university professors felt that the decision to appoint ‘external experts’ was “humiliating” and “unwanted”. After the meeting, a section of JU students allegedly confined vice-chancellor Suranjan Das to his office.
Hearbreaking news: Actress Sonali Bendre on Wednesday took to Instagram to reveal that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer" and she is undergoing treatment in New York. Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Divya Dutta and Arjun Kapoor came out to appreciate her will and determination to fight the disease, and hoped for her "speedy recovery".
Minors not spared: In less than 10 days, a third minor girl was raped in Madhya Pradesh. The 14-year-old girl was abducted and raped by four men from near her school in village Kachhiyajaitpur on Wednesday morning, the police said. The three of the four accused are minors, and were aided by a woman for dumping the girl's body near the school.
WhatsApp woes: Amid a spate of lynchings purportedly triggered by messages on its platform, WhatsApp said it is "horrified" by the "terrible acts of violence", and outlined steps being taken by the company to curb abuse of the messaging platform. The government had, on Tuesday, issued a stern warning to the social media platform asking it to take immediate measures to prevent the spread of "irresponsible and explosive messages".
Press check: Reporters without Borders, a media watchdog, raised an alarm on Wednesday about India, with seven journalists killed in the past 18 months and a sharp rise in online abuse and harassment. "In 2017, the deaths of at least three journalists killed in connection with their work were recorded and a fourth case is still under investigation. In 2018, four journalists were killed in the country in the first six months," RSF said.
Agree or Disagree?
Modi's "achhe din" slogan had caught everyone's attention and with the economy back on track, he is set to use that again for the 2019 elections. But will voters be wooed by it this time? Bhavdeep Kang elaborates.
A few days ago, the Thomas Reuters Foundation in its annual survey “The most dangerous countries for women-2018” termed India as the most unsafe country for women in the world due to the high risk of sexual violence and being forced into slave labour. At the core of this debate is the question whether the survey says something we should not be discussing or doing something about. If one looks at the pages of newspaper and media reports, it is evident that India has a high incidence of rapes and sexual assaults. It is also plausible that majority of rapes go unreported. Shekhar Chandra writes why the survey needs to be taken seriously.
On reel
A nomadic tribe which traverses rugged terrains through Jammu and Kashmir, braving rains and robbers. News18 went on a journey with the Bakarwals whose lives have changed post the rape and murder of an eight-year-old of the community. With little or no help from the government, they lead simple lives, interspersed by rifts with the army and militants. Watch the video to know more.
Also Watch
Battle for Delhi: The unanimous judgment by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, emphasised elected government has to be given authority to function because the democracy, by design, guaranteed an elected government to represent will of the people - who are sovereign. The Constitution Bench verdict, interestingly, has shifted the burden on the Lieutenant Governor when the latter chooses to interdict the will of the elected government. Reacting to the development in court, Kejriwal said, "It was a big victory for the people of Delhi".
Revolt in PDP: As a visible revolt stirs within the PDP and threatens to dethrone Mehbooba Mufti, speculations are rife about how it would affect the composition of the state assembly. BJP, the only party to have confirmed willingness to form the government would still need 19 seats to form the government. News18 decodes the numbers.
Burari horror: The 11 members of a Burari family, who were found hanging at their residence on July 1, voluntarily followed the instructions of one of the deceased during the mass ritual, latest CCTV footage has revealed. Handwritten notes talking about following a set of rituals to appease God and attain salvation were found by the police from the spot, which have compounded the mystery of the 11 deaths.
Admission agitation: Jadavpur University, at the centre of a row over its decision to involve ‘external experts’ in the admission procedure, has decided to not conduct entrance tests in six undergraduate arts courses this academic session. A section of university professors felt that the decision to appoint ‘external experts’ was “humiliating” and “unwanted”. After the meeting, a section of JU students allegedly confined vice-chancellor Suranjan Das to his office.
Hearbreaking news: Actress Sonali Bendre on Wednesday took to Instagram to reveal that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer" and she is undergoing treatment in New York. Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Divya Dutta and Arjun Kapoor came out to appreciate her will and determination to fight the disease, and hoped for her "speedy recovery".
Minors not spared: In less than 10 days, a third minor girl was raped in Madhya Pradesh. The 14-year-old girl was abducted and raped by four men from near her school in village Kachhiyajaitpur on Wednesday morning, the police said. The three of the four accused are minors, and were aided by a woman for dumping the girl's body near the school.
WhatsApp woes: Amid a spate of lynchings purportedly triggered by messages on its platform, WhatsApp said it is "horrified" by the "terrible acts of violence", and outlined steps being taken by the company to curb abuse of the messaging platform. The government had, on Tuesday, issued a stern warning to the social media platform asking it to take immediate measures to prevent the spread of "irresponsible and explosive messages".
Press check: Reporters without Borders, a media watchdog, raised an alarm on Wednesday about India, with seven journalists killed in the past 18 months and a sharp rise in online abuse and harassment. "In 2017, the deaths of at least three journalists killed in connection with their work were recorded and a fourth case is still under investigation. In 2018, four journalists were killed in the country in the first six months," RSF said.
Agree or Disagree?
Modi's "achhe din" slogan had caught everyone's attention and with the economy back on track, he is set to use that again for the 2019 elections. But will voters be wooed by it this time? Bhavdeep Kang elaborates.
A few days ago, the Thomas Reuters Foundation in its annual survey “The most dangerous countries for women-2018” termed India as the most unsafe country for women in the world due to the high risk of sexual violence and being forced into slave labour. At the core of this debate is the question whether the survey says something we should not be discussing or doing something about. If one looks at the pages of newspaper and media reports, it is evident that India has a high incidence of rapes and sexual assaults. It is also plausible that majority of rapes go unreported. Shekhar Chandra writes why the survey needs to be taken seriously.
On reel
A nomadic tribe which traverses rugged terrains through Jammu and Kashmir, braving rains and robbers. News18 went on a journey with the Bakarwals whose lives have changed post the rape and murder of an eight-year-old of the community. With little or no help from the government, they lead simple lives, interspersed by rifts with the army and militants. Watch the video to know more.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch AbRam Recreating Shah Rukh's This Iconic Scene from DDLJ With His Pinch of Cuteness
- Bad News for Highway Commuters, No Exemption in Toll Collection – Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister
- Dhadak: Ishaan's Madhu Finally Got a 'Pappi' from Janhvi's Parthavi But There's a Hilarious Twist; Video
- End of The Road for Nano? Just 1 Unit Produced in June
- A Migrating Stork Has Made a Polish Charity Pay a Phone Bill of Rs 1,82,870