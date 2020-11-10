News18 Daybreak | Bihar Prepped Up for Results as Exit Polls Show Major 'Badlaav'

Will Tejashwi Overthrow a Veteran Twice His Age? Bihar Prepped Up for Results as Exit Polls Show Major Shift

Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics as it braced for Tuesday's counting of votes for the assembly election, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The Today’s Chanakya exit polls have forecast RJD-Congress bagging 180 seats, the whereas JD(U)-BJP+ is expected to be restricted to just 55. The majority mark in the 243-seat assembly is 122.

Counting of votes: The Election Commission has made arrangements for counting of votes as Bihar awaits results of a closely-fought election. The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state that voted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Exit polls: Nearly two-thirds of the voters surveyed in Bihar by Today’s Chanakya have said that they want a change of government, with unemployment emerging as the main election agenda. As per an exit poll conducted by Today’s Chanakya, 63% respondents favoured a change of government in the state, while 35% cited unemployment as the main election issue followed by development (28%) and corruption (19%).

Nitish announces retirement: Bihar CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar said the polls would be his last elections as campaigning for the third phase of assembly elections ended. "Today is the last day (of campaign for the final phase of assembly election). Polling will take place the day after tomorrow. This is my last election," he told an election rally in Purnea district.

Criminal antecedents: Over 1,100 candidates with criminal antecedents contested the Bihar assembly polls, according to data collated by the Election Commission. A total of 3,733 candidates were in the fray in the three-phase elections, including 371 women, as per data given out by the Commission.

Bypolls: An exit poll by India Today-Axis suggests that the BJP might get 16 to 18 seats, the Congress may get 10 to 12 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the exit poll has predicted that the BJP is expected to bag five to six of the seven seats up for bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. Arrangements were completed for counting of votes in Manipur, Odisha and Karnataka.

Bihar youth for ‘badlaav’: The politics of Bihar changes every 15 years. A trend visible in the iconic Jayprakash Narayan movement is again taking shape in this year's Bihar elections. At almost every rally that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav attended, huge crowds of young men followed him in a wave.

Taking lessons: All has changed a bit when it became clear that Joe Biden was the new US President-elect. The Congress top leadership, especially Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, promptly tweeted, welcoming Biden as the "hope for a new America". Sources say that as Rahul Gandhi keenly watched the results pouring in, he told his close advisors that America had shown the way. That there was hope and that, yes, Congress too can, Pallavi Ghosh writes.

Mahal politics: The outcome of bypolls in Madhya Pradesh will have tremendous bearing on Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rasheed Kidwai writes that while a good showing in the 16 seats falling under the Gwalior-Chambal region would boost Scindia's prospects of becoming a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, a dismal performance in his area of influence has a potential of reducing and undermining his pivotal role.