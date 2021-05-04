News18 Daybreak | Bill Gates and Melinda Announce Divorce After 27 Years of Marriage, to Continue Work Together; AIIMS Chief Warns Against Going for CT Scan in Mild Covid-19 Cases

Several Killed, Homes Vandalised in Post Poll Clashes Between TMC, BJP in West Bengal

There were reports of post-poll violence from various parts of West Bengal on Monday, including in the city, barely a day after the result of the hotly contested state assembly poll was declared and rivals TMC and BJP traded charges. Purba Bardhaman district witnessed the killing of four people allegedly in clashes between the TMC and the BJP, official sources said on Monday.

Bill Gates and Melinda Announce Divorce After 27 Years of Marriage, to Continue Work Together

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates on Monday said that the two are divorcing. The Microsoft co-founder and his wife Melinda said that they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the worlds largest private charitable foundation.

Above 45 and Taking Your Second Covid-19 Jab in Mumbai? Here’s All You Need to Know

After a gap of four days, the BMC will restart the vaccination process for the age group of 45 plus in Mumbai on Tuesday. However, it will be only for those who have their second dose lined up. The vaccination of this age group was halted due to lack of jabs. On Tuesday, Mumbaikars and frontline health workers, who have the second dose lined up, can walk into any of the 60 centres designated by the BMC.

‘Increased Cancer Risk’: AIIMS Chief Warns Against Going for CT Scan in Mild Covid-19 Cases

The AIIMS chief on Monday warned against rushing for CT scan in cases of mild COVID-19, saying it has side effects and can end up doing more harm than good. Amid a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria at a press conference said that CT scans and biomarkers are being misused and they can be harmful as well.

Remainder of IPL 2021 Could be Held Entirely in Mumbai After COVID-19 Crisis

The remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 could be entirely moved to Mumbai from this weekend, with COVID-19 positive cases emerging within IPL bubbles, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo. Mumbai has three venues – Wankhede stadium, DY Patil stadium and Brabourne stadium.

Marvel Studios Offers First Look at ‘The Eternals’, Fans Can’t Wait to Watch More of Angelina Jolie

Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios on Monday encouraged superhero fans to return to movie theaters, a show of support for pandemic-battered cinemas trying to stage a comeback amid competition from streaming services.

Health Ministry Says Covid-19 Cases Plateauing in Some States, Experts Disagree

The health ministry said some states are showing very early signs of plateauing in daily new Covid-19 cases, but experts said it was far too premature to arrive at any such conclusions.

