News18.com Daybreak | BJP and PDP Call it Quits And Other Stories You May Have Missed
In case you missed it
In a surprising turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled out of the PDP-led coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir. The move came only few days after the Union minister of home affairs, Rajnath Singh, announced an end to the ceasefire in the Kashmir Valley, which was instituted for the month of Ramzan.
With CM Mehbooba Mufti quitting hours after her government collapsed, the state is now headed toward Governor’s Rule. While the current Governor NN Vohra will get an extension for at least three months due to the Amanath Yatra, speculations around a new Governor are also rife.
This is not the first time that differences have cropped up between the alliance partners. Earlier, the PDP reportedly threatened to pull out of the coalition over the issue of two BJP ministers rallying behind the Hindu Ekta Manch, which was demanding a CBI inquiry into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district. The BJP had asked both the ministers to resign from cabinet. So, what was the reason for BJP to pull out of the alliance?
The Delhi deadlock between the Aam Aadmi Party government on one hand and the Lieutenant Governor and bureaucracy on the other, finally came to an end on Tuesday after lapsing the capital into crisis for an entire week. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai, who were still protesting at the L-G residence on Tuesday, finally left the premises and are set to resume work at Delhi Secretariat. The Delhi CM wrote a strongly worded letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, castigating him for not intervening in the crisis.
Gujarat Congress has moved about three dozen of its local leaders to neighbouring Rajasthan to make sure that there are no defections ahead of the Panchayat elections in Ahmedabad and Patan districts.
A group of 52 Indians, mostly Sikhs, has been held at a detention centre in the US State of Oregon for being part of a large contingent of illegal immigrants seeking asylum.
The panel instituted to probe the killings of six farmers in Mandsaur last year as given a clean chit to the police officers responsible for the firing, claiming that the action was ‘justfied’. As the clamour around farmers' loan waiver grows and the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh approaches, families of farmers who lost their lives in the firing have once again voiced their discontent with the administration's dispensation of justice.
The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch filed the chargesheet in the alleged rape of a 10-year-old in a madrassa in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The incident had taken place in April.
Under fire after his elderly mother dragged him to court accusing him of evicting her from an ancestral house in Bhopal, Leader of Opposition in MP assembly, Ajay Singh termed it a BJP conspiracy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the latter's 48th birthday. The was Gandhi’s first birthday as party President.
Rapper-singer XXXTentacion was shot and killed on Monday in Florida in what police called an apparent robbery attempt. The 20-year-old rising star, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was pronounced dead on Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. He was shot earlier outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.
With the country losing countless jobs due to automation, technical colleges finally seem to realise the importance of academic courses relating to artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotics, data crunching and analysis. However, the realisation is not pan-India. Though the steep rise in new courses is unprecedented, only a few states stand to benefit from the addition.
A 19-year-old Jamia Millia Islamia student has embarked on a solo bicycle ride from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to create awareness about sexual abuse against children. Al Ameen, a first year sociology honours student, began the journey on June 4 and is slated to end it by July 23.
Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said that the Centre will withdraw its petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against a decision taken by an Amritsar court last year to provide compensation to 40 Sikhs arrested from the Golden Temple complex following Operation Blue Star.
Nine years ago, in the small village of Ittanwali about 48 kilometers from Lahore, Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman, shared a bowl of water with farmers. She had been harvesting falsa berries with these farmers. This set in motion a history of conflict and turmoil for the Christian woman as some of the Muslim women on the farm felt it was sacrilegious for Muslims to share the cup with a Christian.
Agree or disagree?
On Saturday, Opposition politics unveiled yet another unusual visual. Strange bedfellows huddling together to declare support to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a sit-in against the Centre. The most striking oddity of the frame was that it included West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her bête noire CPM leader and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka’s HD Kumaraswamy. Does the Opposition’s support for Kejriwal expose the fault lines of the ‘anti-Modi’ opposition? Senior journalist Kay Benedict may have an answer.
On reel
The BJP took everyone, including Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti by surprise on Tuesday afternoon when the party pulled out of its alliance with the ruling PDP. Watch to find out what led to the decision.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
