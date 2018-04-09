GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

News18 Daybreak |BJP Announces First List of Candidates for Karnataka Elections and Other Stories You May Have Missed

Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com

Updated:April 9, 2018, 9:32 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
News18 Daybreak |BJP Announces First List of Candidates for Karnataka Elections and Other Stories You May Have Missed
BJP President Amit Shah with State Unit President B S Yeduyurappa during the launch of party’s 75-day ‘Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartan Yatra’ in Bengaluru (File photo: PTI)
In case you missed it

Salman Khan, who was lodged in Jodhpur jail after his sentencing in the black-buck shooting case on Thursday, returned home to a hero’s welcome on Saturday after getting released on bail.


BJP has named 72 candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections. The party's chief CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa has been fielded from Shikaripura while veteran state leaders Jagadish Shettar and K S Eswarappa will contest from Hubli Dharwad Central and Shimoga Assembly seats, respectively.

The Kashmiri man, who became the face of the plight of Kashmiri civilians after pictures of him being used as a ‘human-shield’ by army officers went internationally viral, has allegedly been shunned by locals for a ‘government agent.’

In a curious incident, a local Congress leader in Karnataka quit the party to go join BJP, only to quit and rejoin congress by evening. Read the full story.

After meeting for the fifth time, Lok Jan Shakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday declared that they will back to BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

An 18-year-old tried to immolate herself and her family in front of UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday, accusing a BJP MLA from Unnao of raping her last June.

A TV journalist, Anuj Chaudhary, was shot at by two bike-borne men inside his Ghaziabad residence on Thursday. His wife is a BSP councillor. Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital immediately.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik hit an unbeaten 35 off 29 balls as KKR romped home by 4 wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League encounter at the Eden Garden on Sunday. It was a very uncharacteristic inning as far as T20s are concerned, but what helped Karthik’s cause was the 19-ball 50 that Man of the Match Sunil Narine hit at the top of the innings as Kolkata started the chase of 177 in style.


(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail

Recommended For You