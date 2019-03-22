English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | BJP Releases First List of Lok Sabha Candidates and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
What to Watch Out For
BJP releases first list of 184 candidates, Amit Shah replaces LK Advani
The battleground is ready for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the BJP announced its first list of candidates.
The party fielded Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency and its president Amit Shah from Gandhinagar in place of L K Advani as it announced its first list of 184 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.
The Lok Sabha candidates list, released in a press conference by senior party leader JP Naddar, consists of 184 candidates including those for the key states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.
List breakdown: Union Minister Smriti Irani has been re-nominated from Amethi and will take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Union minister Kiren Rijiju will fight from Arunachal West. The BJP has also re-nominated Union ministers V K Singh and Mahesh Shamra from Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), respectively.
The BJP has also finalised names of all 17 party candidates from Bihar and sent the list to the state unit which will announce it jointly with allies, Nadda said.
The list consists of 28 names for Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, 21 Karnataka, 16 Maharashtra, 16 Rajasthan, 13 Kerala, 10 Odisha, 10 Telangana, 8 Assam, 5 Tamil Nadu, 5 Chhattisgarh, 5 Jammu and Kashmir, 5 Uttarakhand, 2 Arunachal, 2 Tripura, 2 Andhra Pradesh, 1 Gujarat, 1 Sikkim, 1 Mizoram, 1 Lakshwadeep and 1 Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
Read about it here.
The Advani snub: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani was made to bow out of the electoral contest with the party fielding president Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, the seat that the 91-year-old party stalwart has won six times.
This decision has sent two clear signals – one that as Advani himself did not declare himself his retirement from electoral politics means he has been made to retire, and two, the party by replacing him with Shah has appointed his political heir.
Read about it here.
The big face-off: It will be round two of the electoral battle between the Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi with BJP announcing that it has fielded the union minister to take on the Congress chief from the Gandhi bastion again.
Irani had unsuccessfully contested against Gandhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and had lost by around 1 lakh votes, but was seen to have put up a spirited fight.
The Union Minister in an interview with News18.com slammed the Congress chief saying the “writing is on the wall for Rahul Gandhi”. Irani had earlier dubbed the fight between her and Gandhi as one between a Kaamdar and Naamdar and claimed that he has been negligent of his constituency’s needs.
Gandhi, in turn, has blamed the ruling BJP government at the centre and state for taking away the big projects that he had lined up for Amethi.
Read about it here.
Precarious positions: Although, the list consisted names of candidates for 13 of the 14 seats in Kerala, the party chose to defer its announcement for the contentious Pathanamthitta constituency, which houses Sabarimala temple.
At the time of the row, several parties including the ruling CPM in the state took up sides either opposing or in favour of the Supreme Court verdict which strike down the temple’s band on the entry of women.
The dissenting voices were primarily seen as belonging to the BJP camp, which was read as their attempt to make a political foray in the state.
Read about it here.
What You May Have Missed
3 Crore casual farm labourers rendered jobless since 2011-12, says report citing shelved jobs survey
Nearly 3 crore casual labourers working in farms across rural India were rendered jobless between 2011-12 and 2017-18, a drop of more than 40%, news reports revealed yesterday citing a survey by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). According to the yet-to-be-released Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) by the NSSO, around 3.2 crore casual labourers in rural India lost their jobs during this period.
Theresa May seeks Brexit say delay, EU demands new vote
British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote to the European Council on Wednesday seeking a "short" delay to the March 29 Brexit Day deadline until June 30 in order to attempt to get her withdrawal agreement voted through UK Parliament next week. May said she is not prepared to delay Brexit any further, triggering speculation that she could even step down rather than allow a long delay to the Article 50 Brexit mechanism.
News18 Election Tracker: Congress’ Andhra Pradesh list, BJP’s North East setback and Deve Gowda’s dilemma
Congress announces candidates for Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls in Andhra Pradesh
The Congress yesterday announced the names of its candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies and 45 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh. For the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has fielded Ramana Kumari Pedada from Vishakhapatnam and Narahrasetti Narasimha Rao from Vijayawada. With this, the Congress has named its candidates for all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.
Major setback for BJP In Northeast as 23 leaders quit party over distribution of seats
In a major setback for the BJP in Northeast, 23 of its leaders have quit the party in last two days over differences in distribution of electoral seats. In Tripura, BJP state vice president Subal Bhowmik was among the three BJP leaders to join the Congress on March 19. Meanwhile, in Arunachal Pradesh, 20 BJP leaders, including two ministers and six MLAs, joined the Conrad K Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) on Tuesday.
Deve Gowda changes mind on giving Hassan to grandson? Kumaraswamy’s statement sparks buzz
The question whether former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections remains a mystery with the JD(S) supremo said to be unable to make up his mind. His son and Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy described it as a “dilemma”.
News18 Election Lab: Women voters may outnumber men this time, but will this translate to real power?
Trinamool Congress will be fielding 41 per cent of female candidates in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, the Biju Janta Dal (BJD), headed by Naveen Patnaik, announced to give 33 per cent reservation to the female candidates from its party in the upcoming polls. The move could be a stepping stone for women in Indian politics, who for long have not been given their due space in active politics. Read Swati Dey’s analysis here.
On Reel
To implement the Model Code of Conduct or the MCC, the Election Commission has introduced an app called Cvigil. How will this new CVigil app help? What else can we expect in this election season? News18.com explains.
