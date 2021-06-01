News18 Daybreak | Black Fungus Found in 2 Karnataka Children; India’s Active Covid Cases Drop by Over 38% Since May 1

Coronavirus: Black Fungus Found in 2 K’taka Children; Delhi’s Covid Positivity Rate Below 1% After 74 Days

Two children in rural Karnataka were found infected with Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus. A 11-year-old girl from Ballari district and 14-year-old boy from Chitradurga district have been infected with the fungal disease. Both are undergoing treatment at government hospitals here and their condition is said to be serious. They had contracted COVID-19 but were not aware of it, a health official said adding they were admitted to the hospital after they developed complications. India recorded nearly 90.3 lakh Covid cases in May while nearly 1.2 lakh people succumbed to the virus in the month.

Not Against Mehul Choksi’s Extradition, But Manner in Which Antigua PM Sought to do it, Says Opposition Leader

Antigua’s Opposition leader Gisele Issac said the United Progressive Party is not opposed to fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi’s extradition to India, adding that the process has begun for the same in her country. In an interview to CNN-News18, Issac said what her party, is however, opposed to the manner in which the country’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has sought to do it.

India’s Active Covid Cases Drop by Over 38% Since May 1; But Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha See Sharp Jump

India’s active coronavirus caseload has dropped by over 38 per cent since May 1. But states such as Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh have recorded a steep hike during the same period, official data showed. The active coronavirus cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have dropped by over 85 per cent between May 1-31, showed official data from the respective states. As of Monday, India’s active caseload was 20.26 lakh, which was 32.68 lakh on May 1. During this period, the active caseload has dropped by more than 38 per cent, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay: Mamata’s Blue-Eyed Bureaucrat, Taskmaster Caught in Centre-State Row

The year was 2002, and it was a pleasant February morning in Kolkata. The ‘Palash’ (flower) tree near Lal Dighi (a lake) was at her best, flaunting its keel petals like a fire. On the other side of the road, the iconic Writers’ Building – the Greco Roman structure on the Dalhousie Square which used to be the State Secretariat till 2011 (when Mamata Banerjee came to power) in Kolkata – was buzzing with activities as armed policemen were seen taking their positions in a hurry and placing the road barricades for VIP movements.

GDP Data: Indian Economy Grows 1.6% in Q4; Contracts 7.3% in FY21

Indian economy grew a 1.6 per cent in the January-December quarter, data released by the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) showed on Monday. India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth has been severely affected by coronavirus pandemic during the fiscal ended in March. The economy contracted 7.3 per cent in the financial year 2020-21. It was better than what Reserve Bank of India and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had forecast earlier.

‘Corona Amma, Please Spare Us’: Karnataka Village Resorts to Superstitious Practices to Ward Off Covid-19

As Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage several parts of the country for over a year, a village in Karnataka’s Mandya district has resorted to superstitious practices to ward off the deadly coronavirus infection. Villagers of Koppa Hobli in Maddur Taluk in the district have erected an idol made of mud and named it ‘Corona Amma’ (Mother Corona). To appease the idol of ‘Corona Amma’ smeared in vermillion and decorated with flowers, the villagers have sacrificed sheep and roosters to it as they believe that the pandemic will end by such offerings.

