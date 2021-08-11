News18 Daybreak |BMC Begins Offline Verification for Travellers at 53 Stations; Mumbai Police Fears Raj Kundra May Take Nirav Modi Route

Mumbai Local Trains for Fully Jabbed: BMC Begins Offline Verification for Travellers at 53 Stations

An offline verification procedure for COVID-19 vaccination and issuing monthly passes to fully inoculated people to enable them to board local trains will start at 53 suburban stations in Mumbai from Wednesday, the city civic body said on Tuesday.

Despite High Inoculation Rate, Kerala Sees Re-infection, Centre Points at Speeding up 2nd Dose

Due to large number of re-infections in Kerala, particularly among those who have received one dose of covid-19 vaccine, the Centre has asked the state to study whether the gap between the two doses needs to be reduced.

‘Don’t Get into Petty Politics’: BJP vs Siddaramaiah Over Suggestion to Rename K’taka’s Indira Canteens

Amid the ruling BJP’s attempt to change the name of Karnataka’s infamous Indira canteens, named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Congress and BJP leaders indulged in a Twitter spar on Saturday. Ex-CM Siddaramaiah asked the BJP government not to get into ‘petty politics’ over the same issue.

Mumbai Police Fears Raj Kundra May Take Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi Route, Opposes Bail Plea

Police on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of businessman Raj Kundra, arrested last month for alleged creation and streaming of pornographic content through apps, saying it would send a wrong message to society. Police also told court he might commit the crime again if released on bail or even try to escape.

Exclusive: ‘Felt Like we Returned With a Medal’ - Rani Rampal on Reception Given to Indian Women’s Hockey Team After Tokyo Olympics

India women hockey captain Rani Rampal is mighty pleased to have witnessed the support her team was shown during the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics where they finished a historic fourth. India lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal clash but the fourth-place finish is the best ever in their history at the Games.

Akshay Kumar: My Job is Even More Dangerous, Can’t Shoot with Mask on in Front of 10 People

Akshay Kumar‘s Bell Bottom is the first Bollywood film in the last few months which is heading for a theatrical release amid the Covid-19 pandemic despite the theatres not opening in a few states. While the actor is feeling the pressure, he is also confident that the audience is ready to come back to the cinemas.

