News18 Daybreak | BMC Wants to Target 1 Lakh Covid Shots a Day, But Awaits Centre’s Nod; Nandigram Chooses Between Mamata and Suvendu on April 1

Overwhelmed BMC Wants to Target 1 Lakh Covid Shots a Day, But Awaits Centre’s Nod for Door-to-door Drive

One lakh vaccinations per day is Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) new target in its fight against COVID-19, but it still awaits a nod from the Centre. “Ten days ago, a team of Centre had held a COVID-19 review meeting. The CM was also there. I had requested them to allow door-to-door vaccinations so we can achieve 1 lakh target easily,” BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told CNN-News18.

EC Sends Notice to DMK’s A Raja for Lewd Remarks Against TN CM Palaniswami, His Mother

The Election Commission has sought a reply from DMK leader A Raja for his alleged personal criticism of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his mother which stirred a massive controversy in the poll-bound state, even forcing the senior leader to tender an unconditional apology after the CM was reduced to tears at a public event last week. Raja has been asked to explain his remarks by 6 pm tomorrow, failing which the poll body will “take a decision”.

Nandigram Chooses Between Mamata and Suvendu on April 1. Campaigning For 2nd Phase Ends in Bengal

Campaigning for the second phase of West Bengal assembly poll ended on Tuesday evening, setting the stage for the voting in 30 constituencies spread across four districts on April 1. The fate of 171 candidates will be decided in the second phase by 75,94,549 voters who will exercise their franchise in 10,620 polling booths spread across the 30 constituencies, the Election Commission sources said.

Maha CM Uddhav’s Wife Rashmi Thackeray Moved to Hospital Days After Testing Covid Positive

Saamana editor and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray has been shifted to a hospital days after testing positive for the coronavirus disease. After complains of cough during isolation, she was moved to Sir HN Reliance Hospital. Her son and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had also tested positive for COVID-19, and Rashmi tested positive for the disease on March 22.

Three Men Consume Sanitiser After Not Getting Liquor on Holi in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, Two Die

Three men in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district consumed sanitiser after not getting liquor due to Covid-19 related restrictions imposed by local administration. Of these, two men died, while the third person is said to be critical and undergoing treatment in a Gwalior-based hospital. The incident took place on Monday when one Rinku Lodhi, a native of village Charthar, had brought two bottles of sanitisers with him to party with his relatives named Sanju and Amit.

Delhi Among Top 10 Worst-affected Covid Districts, Situation ‘Severe’, Warns Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said the country had seen a dip in Covid-19 cases till February-mid this year, but from then on had registered an increase in many areas. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said there are 10 districts across the country that have the most number of active cases – Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar. Forty-seven districts of these states were briefed by Heath Ministry officials.

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Confirmed as Delhi Capitals Captain in Shreyas Iyer’s Absence

Rishabh Pant has been named captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021 in Shreyas Iyer’s absence. Iyer is out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the series against England recently. This will be the first time Pant will be leading an IPL side.