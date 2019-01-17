English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Body of One Miner Detected in Meghalaya Mine And Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Congress up in arms against BJP over Karnataka row, will hold statewide protests
The Congress in Karnataka will carry out statewide protests against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the party’s alleged attempts to dismantle the elected government. Tuesday witnessed protests by Youth Congress workers in Haryana outside the resort where BJP workers are said to be camping in “an effort to thwart any poaching attempts" by the Janata Dal (Secular) – Congress coalition government in the state. According to sources, the BJP is offering money to JDS MLAs to jump ship with JDS MLA Shivalinge Gowda claiming that “one person from JDS has been offered Rs 60 crore.” Meanwhile, former Karnataka CM and and Congress leader Siddharamaiah has directed all Congress MLAs to be present at the Congress Legislature Meeting slated to take place tomorrow, even going as far as to implement an anti-defection law against absentees. The meeting called by the party seems to be an attempt to keep the flock together.
Body of one miner detected 33 days after 15 miners got trapped in Meghalaya’s Jaintia Hills
In what looks to be an unfolding tragedy in Meghalaya, the body of one of the miners who had been trapped in an illegal coal mine in the state's Jaintia Hill has been detected, sources have said. Rescue teams including the Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force managed to locate the body with the help of an Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle. It’s been over a month since the miners got trapped in the mine after water from a nearby river surged inside. Interestingly, even after crores of litres of water were pumped out, water levels remain over 350-feet deep.
Ram Rahim verdict out today, Panchkula police and local administration remain on their toes
The CBI court in Panchkula will be announcing the verdict in the journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati murder case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim today. Three others, who were close aides of the sect chief, were also convicted. The Dera Sacha Sauda chief is currently serving a 20-year jail term after being convicted in two cases of rape. Meanwhile, police and administration remain on tenterhooks especially after 40 people were killed in the riots following the conviction of the Ram Rahim in August 2017.
HCU students to pay tribute to Rohith Vemula three years after the committed suicide, protest against administration to follow
Hyderabad Central University students will be paying tribute to Dalit scholar and student leader Rohith Vemula whose suicide on January 17 2016, sparked nationwide protests. The students will be holding a public meeting in memory of Rohith Vemula. Protests against the administration over the destruction of portraits anti-caste leaders like Dr B R Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule are also expected to take place today. The students have blamed UoH Vice-Chancellor Apparao Podile for destroying the portraits on the varsity's premises and alleged that there was continuous harassment of Dalit students on the campus.
RLD wrestles its way to 3 seat-share agreement, looking to get one more within BSP-SP alliance
Rashtriya Lok Dal has bargained its way to secure three seats in the recent alliance struck between the party, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The seat-sharing agreement was confirmed following RLD National Vice President Jayant Chaudhary’s meeting with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday. Sources within the party have however said that the party is pitching for one more seat, even after its successful negotiations for the Bagpat, Muzaffarnagar and Mathura seats.
What you May Have Missed
UK Prime Minister wins no-confidence vote day after her BREXIT deal faces scathing defeat
A day after, May’s BREXIT deal faced a ‘catastrophic’ defeat in the parliament, the UK Prime Minister survived the no-confidence vote by a majority of 19. Despite the win, the Conservative Party leader was still left scrambling to strike a BREXIT compromise. May has now invited Tory leader Jeremy Corbyn and other party leaders to secure a BREXIT deal. “I am disappointed that the leader of the Labour party has not so far chosen to take part – but our door remains open .It will not be an easy task, but MPs know they have a duty to act in the national interest, reach a consensus and get this done,” the Prime Minister said following the vote.
Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna elevated to SC despite controversy
Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Dinesh Maheshwari and Delhi High Court judge Sanjiv Khanna have been elevated as the judges in the Supreme Court, despite several people questioning the selection. A section of former judges and lawyers were of the opinion that the Collegium’s recommendations did not appear to be proper for various reasons. Contentions were raised about how both the names were suddenly raised after being overlooked in previous meetings of the Collegium. Delhi HC judge Kailash Gambhir in a letter to the President even said that it would be a ‘black day” in history of the Indian judiciary if Khanna is allowed to supercede the 32 other senior judges.
Rakesh Asthana moves court on corrections after his plea to quash FIR was dismissed
CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday moved an application in the Delhi High Court seeking a correction after his plea to quash the FIR against him was dismissed in a bribery case. The charges against Asthana were filed after former CBI Director, Alok Verma accused him of accepting bribes from a Hyderabad-based businessman. Asthana’s application follows the controversial removal of Alok Verma as CBI Director by a high-power committee consisting of Prime Minister Modi, Justice A.K.Sikri and Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea by an NGO challenging the January 10 government order appointing IPS officer M Nageswara Rao as interim director of the CBI. The new CBI Director will be appointed by a selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24.
How Delhi’s air pollution is giving birth to reverse migration and joblessness
After pollution levels in the city touched the ‘severe category’ in November, the Aam Admi Party led government moved to ban construction work in the city. Thousands of workers were effectively were out jobs over the two-week long ban enacted by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA). Read Rounak Kumar Gunjan’s report on the construction workers who were forced to leave for their homes after losing their jobs.
Amit Shah admitted to All India Institute for Medical Sciences for swine flu treatment
BJP President Amit Shah was admitted to All India Institute for Medical Sciences for swine flu treatment late on Wednesday evening. According to sources, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues. Shah was slated to address rallies across West Bengal on January 20 but the plan will now be moved to another date owning to his ill health. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unexpectedly left for the US for a medical check relating his kidney ailment only a few days before February 1's budget meeting.
On Reel
Dissent returns to top judiciary over collegium’s decision to recommend the name of Justice Sanjeev Khanna of the Delhi High Court for elevation to the Supreme Court. News18.com explains.
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event 'Jallikattu' Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
