News18 Daybreak | BrahMos Engineer Held for Spying, NCW in Fire for Mishandling Sexual Harassment Case, And Other Stories You May Have Missed
File photo of DRDO employee Nishant Agarwal.
#MeToo India: More names came out after a wave of #MeToo accusations hit the Indian film and mediascape last week. The latest to join the list of accused men are Alok Nath, who was accused by a former colleague of rape. The victim had worked as a writer on the television show 'Tara'. In another incident, singer Chinmayi Sripada accused renowned lyricist Vairamuthu of harassing her. In the past week, several actors, journalists, writers, and even politicians have been accused of sexual harassment in India. Allegations of sexual harassment have also surfaced against union minister and former journalist MJ Akbar.
Spy exposed: BrahMos Aerospace engineer Nishant Agrawal, who was arrested on charges of espionage on Monday, was talking to two fake Facebook users under the names of ‘Neha Sharma’ and ‘Pooja Ranjan’ and was in touch with officers of Pakistani intelligence unit. Agrawal has been accused of leaking sensitive technical information about the BrahMos Wardha Road facility in Nagpur to Pakistan.
Modi go back: With hundreds of migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar fleeing Gujarat over the past few days, members of the UP-Bihar Ekta Manch released posters calling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he, too, must leave Varanasi as he is a Gujarati. These posters were seen in Sigra area of the PM’s Parliamentary constituency Varanasi.
NCW under fire: While several women have come out in the past week against their sexual harassers, bringing a wave of #MeToo accusations and allegations in India, two women have filed a case against the National Commission of Women for allegedly 'firing' them after they reported sexual harassment within the organisation.
Legal options: While most of the #MeToo accusations have largely been on social media, the real battle is yet to begin and it will not be fought on social media but in courtrooms. After the initial phase of naming and shaming, a movement with the magnitude of #MeToo has to reach certain conclusions, in this case, holding the accused accountable for their acts. Here in lies the tricky part. What constitutes accountability? And what constitutes harassment? If a victim has accused someone in a position of power of past abuse, what are the legal recourse available to them? Find out on News18.
Sanitation samaritans: While the Swachh Bharat Mission has focused heavily on eradicating open defecation by building toilets, it has largely ignored developing infrastructure for improving sewage disposal to help eradicate manual scavenging. But some individuals have taken it upon themselves to use innovation to end manual scavenging. Find out more about the innovations on News18.
What happened at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Supaul has only reinforced that Bihar is slipping between the fault lines. The fault lines that say a woman’s freedom and empowerment has to be within confines and boundaries. This is symptomatic of the larger decline in Bihar. The rising crime in the state and the Chief Minister losing control over the law and situation. Marya Shakil writes how the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has failed the women and minorities of the state.
How far can the state intervene in religious practices, especially when it deems some of them to be discriminatory? That was the question that the Supreme Court of India examined on the 28th of September when it threw open the gates of the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala to menstruating women. But will a court verdict change hearts and minds? Aishwarya Kumar visited the flood-ravaged state to find out whether the women of Kerala really want to break this tradition.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
