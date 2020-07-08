News18 Daybreak |Brazil's President Bolsonaro Contracts Coronavirus, Chinese Military Withdraw Troops and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

India’s coronavirus tally crosses 7-lakh mark, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro contracts Covid-19

India's COVID-19 tally raced past the seven-lakh mark Tuesday after a single-day spike of 22,252 infections, while the death toll breached the 20,000 mark, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach the one-lakh, while just 49 days more to go past the seven-lakh mark. For Live updates Click Here.

Meanwhile, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for the novel coronavirus but said he was feeling "perfectly well" and had only mild symptoms. He confirmed the test results while speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia.

Acknowledged: The World Health Organisation Tuesday acknowledged "emerging evidence" of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease is spread. WHO expert Benedetta Allegranzi said the organisation believed it had "been open to the evidence on modes of transmission" of the new virus.

In Other News

Pullback: Sources in the Indian Army said the disengagement process between the Indian and Chinese Army started at Hot Springs and Gogra and is expected to be completed at both locations in a few days. However, the Chinese military has already removed tents and withdrew its personnel from patrolling point 14 in Galwan Valley, the sources said.

Political patronage: From committing his first murder in 1992 to he and his henchmen gunning down eight valiant men of the Uttar Pradesh police force, dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey has walked a long, bloody path. Dubey is the classic case of how gangsters and dons are born out of political greed and patronage, corrupt officials, and a system which is easy to exploit with money and muscle power.

Economic fallout: The contraction in the Indian economy may not be much as is being anticipated by various economists and rating agencies, veteran banker and former head of New Development Bank KV Kamath said. The Covid-19 crisis will not be as hard as anticipated, offering a contrarian view to the numbers predicted by the likes of IMF and S&P.

Hefty price: The United States’ announcement restricting the F-1 visa holders or international students from acquiring education in online mode due to the Covid-19 crisis will have an adverse impact on the future of the US, say experts. “These restrictions will hurt the US economy in many ways,” Gaurav Khanna, School of Global Policy and Strategy, University of California San Diego said.

On Our Specials

Tally race: With a surge in Covid-19 infections, Delhi and Chennai were amongst the worst affected cities in India witnessed a similar rate of growth. To tackle the situation, Chennai went in for a complete lockdown but Delhi did not as it ramped up its testing and health infrastructure. From 37,070 on June 18, Chennai’s cases went up to 68,254 at the end of the 17-day lockdown on July 5 – a 1.85 times increase. Delhi saw its cases almost doubling from 49,979 to 99,444. Nikhil Narain analyses who won the 'bring down tally' race.

Court rap: Citing pandemic, the central government has asked for six extra months from the Supreme Court to grant permanent commission to eligible women officers in the army and make provisions for command posts for them. The Ministry of Defence has sought six more months to comply with the top court’s February 17 verdict, which had shattered the glass ceiling by making it clear that women officers had to be treated on par with their male counterparts, Utkarsh Anand writes.

On Reel

<iframe width="727" height="409" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wqrrerslrtQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>