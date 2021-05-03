News18 Daybreak | Britain to Send 1,000 More Ventilators to India Amid Covid-19 Crisis; EC Rejects TMC's Request For Recount in Nandigram After Suvendu Adhikari Declared Winner

Rajasthan: Elderly Couple Kill Themselves Over Fear of Spreading Coronavirus to Grandson

Acoronavirus positive couple in their 70s died here on Sunday allegedly by jumping before a moving train as they feared they might spread the infection to their grandson, police said. Heeralal Bairwa (75) and his wife Shantibai (70) were living with their 18-year-old grandson and daughter-in-law at Purohitji Ki Tapri area in the city.

Britain to Send 1,000 More Ventilators to India Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Britain will send another 1,000 ventilators to India, the government said on Sunday, stepping up its support as India’s healthcare system struggles to cope with a huge surge in cases of COVID-19.

EC Rejects TMC’s Request For Recount in Nandigram After Suvendu Adhikari Declared Winner

The Election Commission has rejected the appeal of the Trinamool Congress for a recount at Nandigram, where CM Mamata Banerjee lost to Suvendu Adhikari. The Returning Officer said that the result will be officially declared after the VVPAT slips are tallied with the votes on the Electronic Voting Machines.

After Victory in Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says ‘Fight Against Coronavirus Will Continue’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had won one seat in Kerala in the 2016 Assembly polls, would see its account getting closed this time, has come true with the Centre’s ruling party failing to secure any victory despite fighting hard in three constituencies.

Bharti Singh Turns Emotional About Not Being Able to Plan a Baby Amid Coronavirus

Last year, actress-host Bharti Singh had shared that she and husband Harsh Limbachiya were planning to have a baby in 2020 but had postponed their plans due to the coronavirus scare.

Myanmar Forces Kill 8 Amid Protests That Aim to ‘Shake the World’

Myanmar security forces opened fire on some of the biggest protests against military rule in days on Sunday killing eight people, media reported, three months after a coup plunged the country into crisis.

Mumbai Teacher-turned Covid Warrior is Ferrying Patients to Hospitals in His Auto for Free

Amid the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, people are coming together to lend a helping hand in whatever capacity they can. Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has shared the story of one such warrior — Dattatraya Sawant, a Mumbai-based school teacher, who has converted his autorickshaw into a mobile ambulance to help Covid patients reach the hospital for free.

