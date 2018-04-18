English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Cash Crunch, Khalistani Terrorist's London Protest and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
In case you missed it
As reports of non-availability of cash at ATMs across the country kept pouring in throughout the day, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a statement on Tuesday clarified that there is no shortage of currency. The central bank noted logistical issues and non-replenishment of ATMs as the reason behind the cash crunch. However, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram lashed out at RBI saying the shortage was caused due to arbitrary control on cash supply.
The Centre on Tuesday stepped in quickly to allay fears of a possible cash crunch with ATMs running dry or not working in several states and said that all steps are being taken to ensure that ATMs are supplied with cash.
Several days after the body of an 11-year-old girl who was raped and murdered and dumped in Gujarat’s Surat was recovered, the police finally identified her as a resident of Andhra Pradesh. She had allegedly gone missing seven months ago and her body, which was recovered recently with 86 injuries on it, was identified by her father. Read more about the case here.
The defence counsel in the Kathua rape-murder case attacked the Jammu and Kashmir Police's probe into the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, saying the investigation was led by a woman officer and that it was beyond her "intelligence" to work on this case. The statement comes after Shwetambari Sharma, the lone woman officer in the Special Investigative Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch, spoke out on the hurdles she faced while uncovering the gory details of the minor's abduction, rape and subsequent death. Read the full report here.
When the chargesheet was filed in the Kathua rape-murder case and the gruesome details of the horror that had unfolded with the child came to light, the uproar surrounding the case soon split the village into two furious camps. One that firmly believed there's a conspiracy to “unfairly tarnish the village’s reputation by outsiders”. The other were the Gujjars and Bakarwals, the community to which the girl belonged, who believed the rape and murder was done because “the victim was from a minority community”. Read how the brutal rape and murder of a child remains wiped off from Kathua’s memory.
A day ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s UK visit, News18 accessed a video of most wanted Sikh Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma openly leading a protest campaign against Indian PM Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi in London. Pamma is part of Babbar Khalistan International, has been in the most wanted list of NIA for bomb blasts and killings in Punjab. Since 2000, Pamma has taken political asylum in the UK.
After the death of influential Karnataka MLA KS Puttannaiah in February this year, his 40-year-old son Darshan has decided to follow his father’s footsteps. He has quit his job in a US tech firm in order to contest the 2019 Karnataka elections so that he can take forward his father's vision for his region. Read the full report here.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad accused Muslims of ‘land jihad’, claiming that Muslim locals were taking over houses of Hindu residents in Ahmedabad. The houses in question were part of a housing complex called Varsha Society where a Muslim builder is said to have taken up redevelopment on a four-storeyed building that stood there. Read the full report here.
Four people, including two teenage girls, were arrested after an international drug racket was busted in Kolkata. The racket was busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau and is the second big such haul from the city recently.
The Supreme Court raised red flags against the threat of misuse of the Aadhaar data by entities which were getting Aadhaar details authenticated by the UIDAI. The warning comes against the backdrop of the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal in which Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently testified.
Jodhpur court allowed Salman Khan to travel abroad days after convicting him in the 1992 black buck killing case. He was sentenced to five years in jail but returned to Mumbai after he was let out on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of Rs 25,000 each. The actor had sought the permission of Jodhpur Court to fly to four nations including Nepal, USA and Canada.
30-year-old Canadian rapper Kendrick Lamar made history by becoming the first rapper to win the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album ‘DAMN’.
Agree or Disagree?
Ther Rashtriya Swayamseva Sangh seems to be more worried about the ‘Indianness’ of Air India rather than the success of its sale to a private player. Or is it batting for Indian airlines, which has already said they won’t be interested in placing bids under current bid conditions? By warning the Modi government against selling Air India to majority foreign-owned bidders, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has possibly thrown another spanner in the works.
On reel
People gathered on Sunday in New Delhi against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Protesters carried banners demanding justice and action against those playing politics over the child's rape and killing. Violent crimes against women and girls have been on the rise in India despite tough laws enacted in 2013. Watch glimpses of the protest.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8XhSAcz6bI
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Also Watch
As reports of non-availability of cash at ATMs across the country kept pouring in throughout the day, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a statement on Tuesday clarified that there is no shortage of currency. The central bank noted logistical issues and non-replenishment of ATMs as the reason behind the cash crunch. However, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram lashed out at RBI saying the shortage was caused due to arbitrary control on cash supply.
The Centre on Tuesday stepped in quickly to allay fears of a possible cash crunch with ATMs running dry or not working in several states and said that all steps are being taken to ensure that ATMs are supplied with cash.
Several days after the body of an 11-year-old girl who was raped and murdered and dumped in Gujarat’s Surat was recovered, the police finally identified her as a resident of Andhra Pradesh. She had allegedly gone missing seven months ago and her body, which was recovered recently with 86 injuries on it, was identified by her father. Read more about the case here.
The defence counsel in the Kathua rape-murder case attacked the Jammu and Kashmir Police's probe into the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, saying the investigation was led by a woman officer and that it was beyond her "intelligence" to work on this case. The statement comes after Shwetambari Sharma, the lone woman officer in the Special Investigative Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch, spoke out on the hurdles she faced while uncovering the gory details of the minor's abduction, rape and subsequent death. Read the full report here.
When the chargesheet was filed in the Kathua rape-murder case and the gruesome details of the horror that had unfolded with the child came to light, the uproar surrounding the case soon split the village into two furious camps. One that firmly believed there's a conspiracy to “unfairly tarnish the village’s reputation by outsiders”. The other were the Gujjars and Bakarwals, the community to which the girl belonged, who believed the rape and murder was done because “the victim was from a minority community”. Read how the brutal rape and murder of a child remains wiped off from Kathua’s memory.
A day ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s UK visit, News18 accessed a video of most wanted Sikh Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma openly leading a protest campaign against Indian PM Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi in London. Pamma is part of Babbar Khalistan International, has been in the most wanted list of NIA for bomb blasts and killings in Punjab. Since 2000, Pamma has taken political asylum in the UK.
After the death of influential Karnataka MLA KS Puttannaiah in February this year, his 40-year-old son Darshan has decided to follow his father’s footsteps. He has quit his job in a US tech firm in order to contest the 2019 Karnataka elections so that he can take forward his father's vision for his region. Read the full report here.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad accused Muslims of ‘land jihad’, claiming that Muslim locals were taking over houses of Hindu residents in Ahmedabad. The houses in question were part of a housing complex called Varsha Society where a Muslim builder is said to have taken up redevelopment on a four-storeyed building that stood there. Read the full report here.
Four people, including two teenage girls, were arrested after an international drug racket was busted in Kolkata. The racket was busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau and is the second big such haul from the city recently.
The Supreme Court raised red flags against the threat of misuse of the Aadhaar data by entities which were getting Aadhaar details authenticated by the UIDAI. The warning comes against the backdrop of the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal in which Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently testified.
Jodhpur court allowed Salman Khan to travel abroad days after convicting him in the 1992 black buck killing case. He was sentenced to five years in jail but returned to Mumbai after he was let out on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of Rs 25,000 each. The actor had sought the permission of Jodhpur Court to fly to four nations including Nepal, USA and Canada.
30-year-old Canadian rapper Kendrick Lamar made history by becoming the first rapper to win the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album ‘DAMN’.
Agree or Disagree?
Ther Rashtriya Swayamseva Sangh seems to be more worried about the ‘Indianness’ of Air India rather than the success of its sale to a private player. Or is it batting for Indian airlines, which has already said they won’t be interested in placing bids under current bid conditions? By warning the Modi government against selling Air India to majority foreign-owned bidders, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has possibly thrown another spanner in the works.
On reel
People gathered on Sunday in New Delhi against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Protesters carried banners demanding justice and action against those playing politics over the child's rape and killing. Violent crimes against women and girls have been on the rise in India despite tough laws enacted in 2013. Watch glimpses of the protest.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8XhSAcz6bI
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber
- Kohli Doesn't Feel Like Wearing Orange Cap, Markande Elated
- Ishant Starts Preparation for Eng Series With Five-for on County Debut
- Bhavesh Joshi Superhero First Look: Harshvardhan Kapoor Indulges in Some Ninja-Like Action
- Alia Bhatt is Giving Us Major Style Goals in Her Easy-Breezy Looks; See Pics