News18 Daybreak | CBSE, ISC Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled; Delhi Hospitals Record Lowest Covid-Related Admissions in 2 Months

No Class 12 Exams for CBSE, CISCE: From Result Criterion to Admission Process, All You Need to Know

A news which nearly one crore students were waiting to know. After months of online protests, students have got what it seems to be the first no exam year in the history of board exams. Just like class 10, Class 12 board exams will also not take place this year. The decision came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with several high profile ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, however, could not attend the meeting as he was hospitalized in AIIMS due to post-COVID complications.

Choksi’s Brother Met Dominican Oppn Leader, Promised Election Donation to Press Matter in Parliament

Absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s brother Chetan Chinubhai Choksi met with Dominican leader of opposition Lennox Linton for two hours to negotiate election donation in exchange for pressing the matter in the Caribbean country’s parliament, according to reports. The Dominican media outlet Associates Times reported that Chetan Choksi has given token money of $2,00,000 to Linton and promised him more than a million-dollar of financial assistance in the upcoming general elections. The report comes as Choksi’s case will come for hearing tomorrow (local time) before the High Court of Dominica.

Karan Mehra Says Wife Nisha Rawal ‘Smashed Her Head on the Wall’ to Incriminate Him

Actor Karan Mehra was arrested on Tuesday and then granted bail after wife, actress Nisha Rawal filed a complaint that he hit her after an argument turned into a brawl. The actor has now released a statement saying that they were arguing about alimony and Nisha smashed her own head in the wall to incriminate him. Talking to Indian Express, he said that they had been in a strained relationship for a couple of years now, and since hence decided to part ways. Karan said that since they have a son they wanted to separate amicably. He came back from Chandigarh to talk things out and got infected with Covid-19. After having recovered, he said that he called her rakhi brother Ritesh Sethia so that they could come to a mutual decision.

BRICS Supports Proposal by India, S Africa to Temporarily Waive Patents on Covid-19 Vaccines

In a significant move, the five-nation grouping BRICS on Tuesday supported a proposal by India and South Africa to temporarily waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines and called for their equitable access and distribution while ensuring transparency on prices. Ways to deal with the coronavirus pandemic including sharing technology to boost production of vaccines and improving supply chains for medical products figured prominently at a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) countries. The grouping underlined the urgency for expeditious development and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, especially in developing countries, and called for further close cooperation between various stakeholders for a diversified vaccine portfolio.

Hospitals in Delhi Record Lowest Covid-Related Admissions in Nearly Two Months

Delhi recorded less than 200 hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients on Monday, the lowest in nearly two months, according to government data. The number of people discharged from hospitals on a daily basis after recovering from COVID-19 has outnumbered the number of those getting admitted since May 14, the data showed. The decline in hospital admissions can be attributed to the drop in the number of positive cases, officials said. According to the government data, Delhi witnessed 182 hospital admissions as against 333 discharges on Monday. On Saturday and Sunday, the hospital admission figures stood at 228 and 237 respectively, while 619 and 425 patients were discharged on those days.

Covid-19 Lockdown: Full List of States that Have Extended or Relaxed Curbs From Today

Despite a decline in covid-19 cases as the deadly second wave seems to slow down, states are extending the lockdown-like restrictions with few relaxations to curb the spread of infections. Specifying norms for ‘unlocking’ districts, the Centre said that the Covid positivity rate should be below five per cent for a week, over 70 per cent vulnerable population should be vaccinated and there should be community ownership to implement Covid-appropriate behaviour. The Chhattisgarh government said that the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on Monday, will continue with some relaxation in restrictions in those districts where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is less than five percent. The Andhra Pradesh government decided to extend the COVID curfew till June 10, with the same set of restrictions.

