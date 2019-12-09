News18 Daybreak | Celebrations Begin in BJP Camp as Yediyurappa Looks Set to Retain Power in K'taka and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

Celebrations begin in Karnata's BJP camp as Yediyurappa looks set to retain power after release of bypoll results

BS Yediyurappa looks all set to retain power with the BJP leading on nine of 15 seats that went to bypolls last week. The saffron party needs six to stay afloat in the southern state. The Karnataka bypoll were held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

Amid Oppn preps up for 'tooth & nail' fight, Amit Shah to table Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today

Amid looming fear of Opposition uproar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there. The home minister will introduce the Bill to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act and later in the day, it will be taken up for discussion and passage, according to the Lok Sabha's List of Business for Monday.

Meanwhile, citizens across the northeast have called for state-wide bandhs from Monday. On Sunday, anti-Bill protesters showed black flags to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati as his convoy passed through.

In Other News

Tragic: In one of the worst fire accidents in the city, 43 people were killed after a massive blaze ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning. The incident is the second most severe fire in the national capital after the Uphaar Cinema tragedy that claimed 59 lives and left over 100 injured.

Last rites: The last rites of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who succumbed to her burn injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, were performed at her native village amidst tight security arrangements. Taking cognizance of her death, the Uttar Pradesh government has suspended seven policemen for negligence of duty.

Series level: India's issues while batting first came to the fore once again against a disciplined West Indies side during the second T20I at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (December 8) as the visitors registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

Brexit battle: Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn clashed over Brexit on Friday in the last televised debate before next week's election that will determine the path for Britain's departure from the European Union.

On Our Specials

Rage against the machine: Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has his hands full. As if the ongoing unrest in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was not enough, discontent has now boiled over in the Delhi University campus with the teachers laying a siege of the vice-chancellor’s office. Sidharth Mishra writes that in the present turmoil in the two campuses, there is one commonality: the utter failure of the two vice-chancellors—Mamidala Jagdeesh Kumar of the JNU and Yogesh Tyagi of the Delhi University—to encourage dialogue.

Straight from the horse’s mouth: Chaos reigns outside the burns casualty building of Safdarjung Hospital. Policemen, visitors, reporters, camerapersons are all jostling for space. No one is allowed in without a thorough security check. Bouncers are also on alert, ready to throw out anyone who has no business being there. Runjhun Sharma encapsulates the 40 hours during which the Unnao rape victim fought for her life, before she succumbed to her injuries.​

On Reel

Nithyananda, who is learnt to have fled India last year and has a number of rape cases to his name, has bought an island in Ecuador in central Latin America. The "new nation" is named Kailaasa. But can an individual form a new nation? News18 Explains.

