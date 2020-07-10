News18 Daybreak | Centre Allows NIA to Probe Kerala Airport Gold Smuggling Case and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Centre Allows NIA to Probe Kerala Airport Gold Smuggling Case Citing National Security

The National Investigation Agency will now probe the Kerala gold scam case. The Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement on Thursday cited national security as the reason for handing over the case to the central probe agency. The case pertains to Customs officials at the airport coming across 30 kg of gold, worth about Rs 15 core, in diplomatic baggage on July 4. The gold was found in baggage linked to the United Arab Emirates Consulate in the state.

Gangster Vikas Dubey Was in Noida for 2 Days Before Going to Ujjain, Contacted Police Thrice for Surrender

Accused of killing of eight policemen in Kanpur's Bikru village, gangster Vikas Dubey had stayed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for two nights on July 5 and July 6 before being "nabbed" in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Sources aware of the matter, who did not want to be named, informed News18 that Dubey was in Noida for his surrender and stayed at the house of a known criminal lawyer.

In Other News

UP Lockdown: The Uttar Pradesh government will impose a lockdown from 10 pm today till 5 am on Monday, permitting movements only for providing medical and essential services in the state. All markets, food grain markets and other establishments will remain closed during this period.

ICSE result: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations said it would announced the Board results for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) at 3 pm today. Board Secretary Gerry Arthoon made the announcement of the declaration of the CICSE board results.

Talks with China: Lieutenant-General Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh-based XIV corps, and his Chinese counterpart, Western Theatre Command chief Lieutenant-General Xu Qiling, could meet as early as next week for a new round of talks.

COVID-19 numbers: Of the 21,129 COVID-19 deaths registered in the country so far, those in the 15-60 years of age accounted for 46% or 9,720 deaths, showed Union Health Ministry data. Those in this age-group also account for 55% of the country’s population, the data also showed.

On Our Specials

Fadnavis sidelined?: For many BJP leaders in Maharashtra, this question has been like the proverbial elephant in the room. After the BJP snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, leading to erstwhile ally Shiv Sena forming a government with the Congress and NCP late last year, will the stock of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis eventually decline? Dhaval Kulkarni writes that Fadnavis may be dropping his dissenters but picking new OBC faces.

Emerging theories: From an Uttar Pradesh liquor trader's help to Mahakal temple's security guard spotting the gangster, many stories have emerged since Vikas Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday morning. However, official word from the UP Police is still awaited. Vivek Trivedi writes that some sources have claimed that the gangster himself asked the security personnel to inform the police about him, following which the officers came and took him away.

On Reel