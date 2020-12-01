News18 Daybreak | Centre Invites Protesting Farmers for Next Round of Talks, Moderna Says Its Covid-19 Vaccine Over 94% Efficient and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Citing Cold Weather and Covid-19 , Centre Invites Protesting Farmers for Next Round of Talks Today

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said protesting farmers have been invited for talks again on Tuesday. It had earlier been decided that the next round of discussion would take place on December 3, but they have been moved forward due to the relentless agitation, the coronavirus pandemic and the cold weather, he said.

Moderna Says Its Covid-19 Vaccine Over 94% Efficient

Moderna Inc. said it would ask US and European regulators to allow emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.

After Nivar, IMD Issues Warning for Cyclonic Storm 'Burevi' in South Tamil Nadu and Kerala

A depression formed over the Bay of Bengal and it is very likely to intensify into a deep depression and progress as a cyclonic storm, bringing heavy rainfall in south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala between December 2 and 3, the India Meteorological Department said. The storm is likely to cross the Sri Lankan coast on December 2 evening or night and then emerge into the Comorin area -around Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu- the next day morning, the IMD said.

Delhi Pvt School Issues Social Media Policy for Staff, Parents & Students; Proposes Legal Action for Defamatory Posts

Delhi's private schools have formulated a social media policy for parents and students. The guidelines outline purported inappropriate uses of school social media platforms and also the legal action in case of breach of the policy.

Biden Names Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary, Indian-American Neera Tanden as Head of OMB

US President-elect Joe Biden named Janet Yellen as his Treasury Secretary and Indian-American Neera Tanden as Director of Office of Management and Budget, as he announced key members of his economic team.

Biryani is 'Anti-national' Again after Visuals of Protesting Farmers Eating Go Viral

Allegations of the farmer protests being incited by 'anti-national' elements and Khalistani ideologue are being made over the past few days. While videos of the protesters being served a rice dish that looks like biryani are being shared, it has once again come under attack as the 'anti-national' food.

Comedian Kapil Sharma Faces Wrath of Netizens for Body-shaming a Twitter User, Deletes Tweet

Kapil Sharma has made headlines once again, this time he body-shamed a social media user who trolled the comedian and targetted Bharti Singh in reference to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s arrest of Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.