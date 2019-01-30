English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Centre Moves SC to Return ‘Excess’ Land Around Disputed Ram Janmabhoomi Site and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Construction material for the Ram Janam Bhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. (File image)
What to Watch Out For
Modi govt moves SC to return ‘excess’ land around disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas
The Centre on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court to return the land adjacent to the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid back to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, an organization formed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad members to oversee the construction of the temple on the site.
The land in question is the 67.7 acres around the disputed site and the structures around it, which was acquired by the Narasimharao-led government back in 1993 in view of the law and order situation.
Conflict breakdown: The dispute over the land in Ayodhya came to a head in the 1980s when the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other groups opposed the presence of Babri Masjid on the site.
In 1992 came the riots allegedly led by right wing groups in which the Babri Masjid was razed and 2000 people killed.
In 1994 a three-person bench constituted by the Supreme Court on the issue refused to refer to a five-judge constitution bench saying that a mosque was not integral to Islam.
Then in 2010 came the landmark Allahabad court judgement which directed that the land be divided into three parts between the Ram Lalla represented by the Hindu Maha Sabha, the Sunni Wakf and the Nirmohi Akhara.
The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha and the Sunni Waqf Board petitioned the apex court against the Allahabad court judgement following which the order to divide the land was stayed.
Why it matters: The handing over of the ‘excess’ land around the disputed site to a certain communities would inevitably spell the possibility of curtailed access to the land.
He said, she said: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav hailed the Centre’s move saying that it was “a much-awaited decision because the land in question belongs to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, it was acquired in 1993, has nothing to do with the central dispute”.
Zafaryab Jilani of the Sunni Waqf board however opposed the Centre’s petition. “It appears to be politically motivated and taken ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections by the National Democratic Alliance government,” he said.
CAG report to be submitted in budget session, unlikely to have price detail of Rafale Deal
Sources on Tuesday told CNN-News18 that the Comptroller and Auditor General report on controversial aircraft deal between India and France (the Rafale deal), will be submitted in the upcoming budget session. The information came on the day when Rahul Gandhi met the ailing former defence minister and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Rahul Gandhi has consistently attacked the government by alleging that PM Modi caused a loss to exchequer by buying 36 Rafale aircraft at more than double the cost of what the UPA was negotiating. If the CAG submits its report in the next fortnight, the next battleground could be the PAC-headed by Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Malikarjun Kharge and then the electoral battlefield in run up to the Lok Sabha polls.
PM Modi’s to visit Gujarat for a second time in a month while Congress gears up for ‘Kisan Satyagrah Padyatra’ and ‘Yuva Kranti Yatra’
PM Modi will be making his second visit to Gujarat this month on Wednesday. The PM will inaugurate the new airport terminal at Surat and the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Dandi today.
Meanwhile, the Congress’ ‘Kisan Satyagrah Padyatra’ will conclude at Delhi’s Kisan Ghat today. The programme will be addressed by various leaders including Nana Patole, Sheila Dikshit, PC Chako, Ghulam Navi Azad and others. The ‘Yuva Kranti Yatra’, a nationwide public outreach campaign of Youth Congress will also conclude at Raj Ghath on Wednesday.
BJP workers in Bengal to protest against alleged vandalism by TMC outside Amit Shah rally
The BJP workers in Bengal will be taking out a protest against the alleged torching of buses and motorcycles outside Amit Shah’s rally in East Midnapore on Tuesday. The state’s BJP unit blamed the TMC for the incidences of the vandalism. "The TMC is afraid of our strength, that is why they committed violence,” said Rahul Sinha, BJP's West Bengal secretary. The BJP president in his rally on Tuesday meanwhile took on the ruling TMC on several issues including the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
What You May Have Missed
Former defence minister George Fernandes passes away at 88 years
Tuesday marked the death of the anti-Emergency crusader and former Defence Minister George Fernandes. The 88-year-old had been ailing with Alzheimer’s and Parkinsons for a long time and was unable to converse or even recognize his friends. However, it isn’t his invalidity that one remembers but the firebrand courage with which he took on the Indira Gandhi regime during the Emergency. DP Satish in his tribute to the Fernandes writes how the diehard socialist leader’s began his journey by organizing restaurant and mill workers in Mumbai.
Journalist who accused former Union Minister MJ Akbar of sexual harassment summoned to court in defamation case
A Delhi Court on Tuesday summoned Priya Samani in a defamation case filed against her by former Union Minister MJ Akbar who she had accused of sexual harrassment. Ramani had come out with her accusation against Akbar, during the #MeToo campaign last year. The journalist welcomed the Delhi Court’s decision. “Time to tell our side of the story,” she said in a tweet. Multiple women also accused Akbar of sexual harassing them during his time as a journalist at the Asian Age. The former minister however denied the accusations and said that he had been caused "immediate damage" due to the "scurrilous, concocted and false allegations” of sexual misconduct. Priya Ramani will now appear before the court on February 25.
Flipkart warns of major 'customer disruption' if Centre's new e-commerce rules not delayed
Walmart Inc's online retailer Flipkart has told the government the company faces the risk of "significant customer disruption" if the implementation of new curbs for e-commerce is not delayed by six months, a source told Reuters. In a letter to the industries department earlier this month, Flipkart Chief Executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the rules required the company to assess "all elements" of its business operations, according to a person privy to the communication.
SP-BSP Go All Out to Repair Yadav-Jatav Fault Lines, But Mulayam Question Remains X-Factor
In the last fortnight since the alliance between Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party was announced by in Lucknow, over a 100 joint public meetings have been held by ground workers of the two parties in Etawah alone. The gathbandhan holds significance to Etawah as it was back here in November 1991 that Kanshi Ram won his first Lok Sabha poll with the help of Mulayam Singh Yadav. But 26 years on, what do the BSP and SP supporters think of this recent alliance and will this help the Yadavs and Jatavs to make amends? Read Suhas Munshi’s report.
On Reel
On Tuesday the central government moved the Supreme Court, to return to ‘excess’ land around the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and other owners. But what’s the significance of centre’s Petition on 'excess’ land in Ayodhya? News18.com explains.
