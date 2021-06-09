News18 Daybreak | Centre Revises Vaccine Rates for Private Hospitals, Parliamentary Panels to Resume Work from June 16

Covishield at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1,410: Centre Revises Vaccine Rates for Private Hospitals. Check Full List

The Centre on Tuesday announced revised prices of Covid-19 vaccines for private hospitals, fixing Covishield shot at Rs 780, Covaxin jab at Rs 1,410 and Rs 1145 per Sputnik V dose. The new price is according to the revised guidelines issued by the Health Ministry. The statement also showed the 5 per cent GST rates imposed on the vaccine doses: Rs 30 for Covishield, Rs 60 for Covaxin and Rs 47.40-47 for Sputnik V. “The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer, and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance.

India Projected to Grow at 8.3% in 2021, Second Wave Undermining Rebound: World Bank

The World Bank on Tuesday projected India’s economy to grow at 8.3 per cent in 2021 and 7.5 per cent in 2022, even as its recovery is being hampered by an unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19, the largest outbreak in the world since the beginning of the deadly pandemic. The Washington-based global lender, in its latest issue of Global Economic Prospects released here, noted that in India, an enormous second COVID-19 wave is undermining the sharper-than-expected rebound in activity seen during the second half of Fiscal Year 2020/21, especially in services.

17 Killed, 4 Injured as Bus Turns Turtle After Colliding With Three-Wheeler in Kanpur; CM Orders Probe

Seventeen people were killed and four others injured in a road accident after a bus collided with a three-wheeler near Sachendi area in Kanpur. The injured have been rushed to Hallet Hospital in the city. Speaking to News18, IG Range Mohit Agarwal, who reached the spot soon after the accident, said, “This was an accident between a bus and a loader. The bus was going from Lucknow towards Delhi.” “The injured have been brought to Hallet Hospital and under treatment here. One of the injured has identified himself as a local resident of Sachendi and used to work at a biscuit factory.”

Govt Aims for 1 Cr Daily Vaccinations from August, Advance Orders of Nearly 100 Cr Jabs This Month

The Union government is aiming to administer one crore coronavirus vaccine doses daily from August and advance orders of nearly 100 crore vaccines are being placed this month so that supplies could start coming in batches from August, News18 has learnt. The daily vaccination stands at an average of 30 lakh this month. “The target is to hit the one crore daily jabs mark in August. The new centralised free vaccination policy will help in this objective,” a senior government official said.

Parliamentary Panels to Resume Work from June 16, Monsoon Session Likely Mid-July

The union government is deliberating on holding the monsoon session of Parliament around mid-July even as parliamentary committees will start functioning from June 16, top sources told CNN-News18 on Tuesday. The development comes after the budget session in March was curtailed as lawmakers wanted to focus on campaigning for the April-May assembly elections in several states. In fact, the winter and budget sessions were clubbed due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis late last year. One of the Parliamentary Committees to meet first will be the Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Chaudhary.

‘Joints for Jabs’: Washington State Allows Free Weed for Adults Who Get Covid Vaccine

Adults will be able to claim a free marijuana joint after they receive a Covid-19 vaccine shot as part of Washington State’s goal to vaccinate more of its population, the New York Times reported. The offer, dubbed “Joints for Jabs," will continue until July 12, according to the state’s liquor and cannabis board. The board stated that participating marijuana dealers will be able to offer consumers aged 21 and up a prerolled joint after they obtain their first or second dose at an active vaccination clinic. Only joints are included in the offer; no other products, such as edibles, are included.

