News18 Daybreak | Centre to Clear Path to J&K Statehood, PM Modi to Discuss Blueprint; India Targets 50 Lakh Record Vaccinations Today

EXCLUSIVE: Centre to Clear Path to J&K Statehood, PM Modi to Discuss Blueprint in June 24 Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss restoring Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s statehood when he meets mainstream political parties from the region on Thursday — a significant milestone that India’s top leadership has set its eyes on after months of strategising by National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, CNN-News18 has learnt from official sources. The sources, who are privy to the developments, said J&K will be granted statehood soon, as promised in the past by PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah, but there will be no talks on restoring the region’s special status.

India Targets 50 Lakh Record Vaccinations on Monday as States Set Big Goals

India could achieve its highest daily vaccination level on International Yoga Day as the Centre begins its free vaccination exercise starts from June 21. BJP-ruled states have fixed big targets for vaccination on Monday. India’s highest daily vaccination mark was 43 lakh in early April. The highest the country has hit since then is 38.2 lakh inoculations on June 14. A senior government official told News18 that the daily vaccination level in the country could touch the 50 lakh-mark on Monday for the first time.

Mehbooba Mufti Stresses on Collective Fight, Gupkar Alliance to Send 2 Representatives for PM Modi Meet

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti has stressed on a collective fight for restoration of statehood and Article 370. Mufti chaired a meeting of the party Sunday afternoon in Srinagar, hours after receiving a formal invitation from Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla for an All-Party meeting on June 24 which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘We have stressed for a collective fight and hence People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will send two representatives for the meeting in New Delhi’, said a senior leader who attended the meeting on condition of anonymity.

‘Our Democratic Credentials Well-recognised’: India Replies to UN Special Rapporteurs Criticising IT Rules

After experts at United Nations Office of the Human Rights Commissioner said in a report that they are ‘concerned’ with India’s IT rules, the Permanent Mission of India to the Office of the UN responded, saying the country’s “democratic credentials" were well-recognised. The UN experts had said previously that India’s Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, in their current form, did not conform with international human rights norms.

Video of Monkey Taking ‘Ride’ in Delhi Metro Train Goes Viral

A video of a monkey cavorting and roaming around in coaches of a Delhi Metro train before settling on a seat, is going viral on the social media, drawing mirth from the netizens. The incident took place on Saturday evening when the simian entered the compartment on a train on the Blue Line of the network and ambled around in the coach and did playful antics, much to the surprise of the commuters. A video surfaced on the social media on Saturday purportedly showing the monkey roaming around and then climbing onto the handrail bar before traipsing to the neighbouring coach.

Coronavirus A Catalyst, More People are Migrating to Metro Cities in Search for Better Healthcare

India is witnessing a silent migration as more and more people are opting for metro cities for better healthcare facilities. Covid-19 pandemic, which hit the country hard, has further intensified their concerns. For 64-year-old Anwar Haque and his family, natives of Bihar’s Begusarai, Delhi has been home for the past six to seven years. A chronic patient with severe ailments, including heart and kidney problems, Haque prefers to stay in a metro city preferably for his health conditions. For Haque, the migration to Delhi was primarily to support his deteriorating health. However, Covid-19 has further intensified his concern.

