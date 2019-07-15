News18 Daybreak | Chandrayaan 2 Launch Called off Dramatically and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Chandrayaan 2 launch called off dramatically after snag during cryogenic fuelling

In an anti-climax of sorts, Chandrayaan 2, India's second mission to the moon, was called off in the early hours of Tuesday after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) encountered a technical snag. The snag was reportedly noticed when the cryogenic fuel was being loaded. The lift-off of the three-component spacecraft weighing 3,850 kg and comprising an orbiter, the lander and the rover was scheduled for 2:51 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The mission was to follow the successful maiden Lunar Mission Chandrayaan-1 launched in 2008. According to reports, it will now take at least 10 days to empty the fuel load and investigate the rocket.

More boundaries give England World Cup after final, super-over end in ties

England won the World Cup for the first time as they beat New Zealand in the most dramatic of circumstances. The final could not be decided in the 100 overs and the match went into a super over, but there was nothing to separate the teams even then as even that ended in a tie. That is until a technicality envisioned for such a scenario came into play. England won due to the tie-break rule that the side that hit more boundaries in their innings would be declared the victor. As it were, the host nation scored 24 boundaries compared to 17 by the Black Caps.

In Other News

Nail-biter: Defending champion Novak Djokovic claimed his fifth Wimbledon title on Sunday beating eight-time champion Roger Federer 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3) in the longest ever final and settled by a historic tie-break.

Kartarpur breakthrough: India and Pakistan reached a major breakthrough in the second round of talks on the Kartarpur corridor on Sunday. The Indian government said that the two sides agreed to allow for visa-free travel for those holding an Indian passport and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) on all days of the week.

Crisis continues: Hours after proclaiming he will recall his decision to quit, Karnataka MLA MTB Nagaraj on Sunday said there was no question of him taking back his resignation. Nagaraj in a press conference also said that he would bring back another disgruntled legislator from Mumbai.

Sidhu resigns: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been at loggerheads with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and was stripped off key portfolios in the cabinet reshuffle in June, resigned from the state cabinet. Several leaders, including Shatrughan Sinha, expressed their shock over his decision.

World Cup in memes: Another edition of the ICC World Cup drew to a close on Sunday with England clinching the title after defeating New Zealand at Lord's. This adventurous rigmarole of the tournament would've admittedly been incomplete had it not been for the memes that kept pouring in at every step. Here’s a look.

On Our Specials

Sky’s the limit: The appointment of Ritu Karidhal as mission director of Chandrayaan-2 (with Vanitha M as project director) heralds a new era in the history of women scientists in the country and the world. Just how important this accomplishment truly is can be gauged by the fact that no woman has ever occupied the top rank at ISRO since its inception on August 15, 1969. In fact, women make up only 28.8 per cent of those employed in scientific research and development across the world. Author Minnie Vaid writes about the formidable scientist’s astonishing rise.

A curious case: The death of Chhayya Chatterjee in an apartment in the Sarsuna area of Behala came to light almost 36-48 hours after the octogenarian passed away. Her bedridden husband, Rabindranath Chatterjee (90) and their daughter Nilanjana, in her 40s, neither bothered to inform anyone of the death nor took any step to cremate the body. It was only after neighbours informed police when they unable to bear the stench emanating from the Chatterjee residence that Nilanjana said her mother might have died two days ago. Prema Rajaram writes about how mental instability, financial constraints or ostracisation often renders loved ones incapable to cope with death.

On Reel

India's second Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, has caught the fancies of Western media and scientific journals, with many saying the mission will put India in league with lunar pioneers - the US, Russia and China. Here's why.