News18 Daybreak | Channi and Sidhu Have More Than Astrology in Common; Neeraj Chopra and His Javelin Feature in New Ad

How the Stars Aligned: Channi & Sidhu Have More Than Astrology in Common

Soon after taking over as the PPCC Chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu had marked out one Dera (a sect) to visit - the renowned Sach Khand Ballan in Jalandhar, a Dera of the Ravidassia community revered by the Dalit community. In tow was 59-year-old Charanjit Singh Chhani, a close buddy who realised the importance of dera politics in the state. Sidhu and Channi gel well and have several common interests. An interesting side to the political career of Chhani is his firm belief in astrology, something even Sidhu is fond of. The PCC chief wanted someone ‘safe’ who could be a facilitator and not a disruptor. Chhani fitted the bill perfectly.

Certificate Shows Local UP BJP Leader Given 5 Doses of Covid Vaccine, 6th Scheduled; Probe Ordered

The vaccination certificate of a BJP booth level leader here wrongly shows he has been given five doses of the coronavirus vaccine and is scheduled for the sixth, with officials saying it appears to be a case of “mischief" and conspiracy. The case was reported from Sardhana area of the district after Rampal Singh (73), who says he is the BJP president of booth no 79 and is also a member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, got his vaccination certificate downloaded. He said the certificate shows he has been given five doses of the coronavirus vaccine and the sixth is also scheduled. He accused the health department of negligence and filed a complaint following which, the officials said, a probe has been launched. Singh said he got his first dose of the vaccine on March 16 and the second on May 8.

Trudeau’s Appeals For ‘Science to End Pandemic’ as Canada Leaders Kick off Final Day of Campaign

The leaders of Canada’s main political parties on Sunday kicked off the final day of campaigning ahead of Monday’s election, with polls indicating that the Liberals of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold an edge. Trudeau, 49, called the vote two years early to seek public approval for his left-of-center government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and regain the majority in Parliament that he lost in 2019. He first took power in 2015. His initial healthy lead vanished amid voter unhappiness with the early call. Polls show that neither the Liberals nor their rival right-leaning Conservatives have anywhere near the 38% public support needed for a majority.

Kejriwal’s Big Push in Poll-bound Uttarakhand: Jobs, Unemployment Allowance, 80% Quota

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced jobs for the youth, unemployment allowance of Rs 5000 a month for one unemployed member of the family and 80% reservation of jobs both in the government and private sector for the youth of Uttarakhand in a big push ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. Addressing a press conference in Haldwani, the chief minister made six announcements addressing the issue of unemployment and distress migration in the state. The ‘biggest problem’ in Uttarakhand is ‘distress migration’, the chief minister said adding that Uttarakhand is now called ‘palayan pradesh’ and the youth in the state are extremely unhappy.

Volcano Erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands After Days of Seismic Activity, Evacuations Begin

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain’s Canary Islands on Sunday spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity, sparking evacuations of people living nearby, authorities said. Cumbre Vieja, which last erupted 50 years ago, straddles a ridge in the south of La Palma island, home to around 80,000 people. “The eruption started in the Cabeza de Vaca zone, in El Paso," the local government said on its Twitter account, adding that the evacuation of more than 1,000 people had started in the areas closest to the volcano.

Neeraj Chopra Along With India’s Another Heartthrob, Javelin, Feature in New CRED Ad

Javelin Meri Aakhon Mein, Javelin Meri Saanson Mein… this is actually a reality in India ever since Neeraj Chopra achieved the historic feat of winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. CRED, a credit card payments app — who previously presented us with never seen before avatars of Rahul Dravid, Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath to name a few — has now come up with another ad featuring India’s latest heartthrobs Neeraj Chopra and javelin. In this new ad, Neeraj Chopra can be seen donning the hat of a reporter, a producer among others.

