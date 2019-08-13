News18 Daybreak | China Raises LoC Concern Over J&K Move and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

China expresses concerns over India’s J&K move; Pakistan goes to UNSC

India on Monday reiterated there would be no change in the status of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) it shares with China or Pakistan, after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised concerns over the move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcate the state.

Their meeting on Monday came days after Pakistan Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi sought out China’s support to ratchet-up the issue with the United Nations Security Council. According to reports, the UNSC is said to have responded by asking Pakistan and India to find a solution “bilaterally”.

Meanwhile, the usual hustle and bustle of one of the biggest festivals in Kashmir – Eid-Al-Adha – was missing as security forces prevented people from congregating on roads compelling people to only pray in their neighbourhood mosques.

Amid a complete communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government on Monday wrote to Twitter to block "fake" accounts for allegedly spreading rumours about the prevailing situation in the erstwhile state after the abrogation of Article 370 last week, following which the micro-blogging site suspended four Twitter handles.

Saudi Aramco to acquire 20% stake in Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals business

Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, on Monday announced a deal with Saudi Aramco, terming it India's largest foreign direct investment till date. Speaking at the 42nd annual general meeting in Mumbai, Ambani stated that Saudi Aramco will acquire a 20 per cent stake in RIL's oil-to-chemicals (OTC) or refining and petrochemicals business at an enterprise value of $75 billion. The deal follows RIL announcing a joint venture with BP wherein the latter will pick up 49 per cent stake in the former’s petroleum retailing business for Rs 7,000 crore.

India inundated: Over 120 people were airlifted from an inundated road in Kutch as rescue operations were stepped up on Monday in flood-hit Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Death toll in these four states is now nearing 200, while nine people were killed in landslides in Uttarakhand and Jammu following heavy rains.

Escalating protests: Hundreds of flights out of Hong Kong airport were cancelled and passengers left stranded a day after protests shut down the major travel hub. The anti-government protests are in their 10th week with confrontations between demonstrators and police growing more violent.

Regressive policy: The administration of US President Donald Trump have announced new rules that aim to deny permanent residency and citizenship to migrants who receive food stamps, public health care and other welfare. According to Trump, the move will encourage migrants to be “self-sufficient”.

Political ' dangal': International wrestler Babita Phogat and her father Mahavir Phogat, whose struggle to coach his daughters in wrestling and their eventual success had inspired the Hindi film Dangal, joined the BJP on Monday.

, a state they hail from.

Man vs Wild: Walking through the wild and taking a ride on a cold river in a makeshift boat were some of the things that Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up with as he teamed up with survivalist Bear Grylls. Here’s a look at PM Modi’s foray into the wild.

Silent tsunami: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which has been silently active in West Bengal since those days, has been moving like a ghost, like an invisible force, through the waves of refugees that made their way across the border in 1947 and then in 1971. From West Bengal, Sujit Nath reports on the socio-historical context that can explain the rising numbers of the RSS shakhas in a state, which until a few years back was raising the red Communist flag.

Same old, same old: The Grand Old Congress party could have charted a new course had it opted for a younger leadership outside the Gandhi family to steer the party, but the old guard manipulated as usual and scuttled the chances of young Turks by bringing back Sonia Gandhi as the interim president. Kalyani Shankar describes how the senior leaders, who were only “pretending to look for Rahul successor", achieved their goal through a bloodless coup.

Indian Coast Guard on Monday rescued the crew of a vessel that caught fire off the coast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Here's a look.

