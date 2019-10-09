News18 Daybreak | China Shifts Kashmir Stand Ahead of Today’s Talks with Pakistan and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

China shifts Kashmir stand ahead of today’s talks with Pakistan, calls it a bilateral issue

Ahead of Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s talks with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping today, China has changed its earlier stand on Kashmir by calling the issue a bilateral one between India and its neighbour. "We call on India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and consultation on all issues including Kashmir issue and consolidate mutual trust,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang ahead of the crucial talks today. The statement was also made ahead of the informal summit between Xi Jinping and PM Modi later this week.

Imran Khan, who is on a two-day visit to Beijing, however is likely to bring up issue of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The talks will also include a discussion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Lynching alien to 'bharat', tradition was found in other religions, says Mohan Bhagwat; Tharoor, Owaisi slam remark

The Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Mohan Bhagwat, on Tuesday said lynching does not have its origin in India and sought to dissociate Indian tradition from what he called a “foreign” phenomenon. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, however, came down heavily on Bhagwat saying that “a crime is a crime” whether it be a “bharat culture-approved term” or not. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi also hit out at Bhagwat and alleged he was not trying to stop lynching incidents. “The victims were Indians. Who garlanded convicts? Who draped them in (tricolour)?” Owaisi asked.

Soaring high: France on Tuesday handed over the first Rafale fighter jet as part of a ₹59,000-crore deal for 36 warplanes. The ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who said, that the jets are a part of the country’s self-defence and “not a sign of aggression against anyone”.

Killed in raid: The leader of Al-Qaeda's South Asian branch, Asim Umar, was killed in a US-Afghan joint raid in southern Afghanistan last month. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security said Umar was a Pakistani citizen, though some reports claim he was born in India.

Disturbed: Powerful Democratic Senator Mark Warner, who is co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, on Tuesday said that he is "disturbed by restrictions on communications and movement of people in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the government to allow freedom of press, information and political participation.

Nobel Prize: Scientists James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for their work in understanding how the universe has evolved, and the Earth's place in it.

Filling vaccum: As most of the political leaders remain incarcerated in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, when the state was stripped of its special status, a ‘new mainstream political setup’ is taking shape. For the first time, Block Development Council (BDC) elections will take place in J&K on October 24, the last election before the state gets divided into two union territories. Like the Panchayat elections, held last year, the two main regional parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) have indicated that they will stay away from this poll process. Aakash Hassan looks at the political implications this can have on the Valley.

Onion prices are likely to peak again due to dip in the acreage of Kharif crop. Watch to know more.

