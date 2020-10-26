News18 Daybreak | Chirag Paswan Says Will Jail Nitish Kumar if LJP Comes to Power and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Will Jail Nitish Kumar for Corruption in 'Saat Nishchay' Scheme if LJP Comes to Power, Says Chirag Paswan

LJP leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday threatened to jail JD(U) supremo and chief minister Nitish Kumar for alleged corruption in the ‘7 Nishchay’ scheme if his party comes to power in the state. Addressing an election rally in Dumraon, Buxar, Paswan said, “This is Chirag Paswan’s promise to you. I have mentioned this in our party manifesto too. If the LJP government comes to power, we will probe all the corruption in ‘7 Nishchay’, whether by an official or the Chief Minister. And all those found responsible will be jailed.”

BJP Says Cong Has Formed 'Radical Syndicate' with Jamaat-e-Islami & PFI, Questions Tejashwi and Thackeray

The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of forming a “radical syndicate” with the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Popular Front of India, and supporting “extremism” in the country. It asked if Tejashwi Yadav and his party, the RJD, are also part of the alleged arrangement. Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the opposition party has entered into an understanding with the Welfare Party, a political outfit of the Jamaat-e-Islami, and with the Popular Front of India (PFI).

In Other News

Dussehra speech: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP over its poll promise of free Covid-19 vaccines in Bihar and dared the former ally to topple his 11-month-old government in the state. "You promise free Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar. Then are people of other states from Bangladesh or Kazakhtan," Thackeray said.

UP bypolls: Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azaad said that his convoy had been fired at in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr District. The Dalit leader was set to launch his political campaign for the upcoming UP bypolls by addressing a rally in support of his candidate, Hazi Yamin.

Covid in India: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das became the latest public figure to test positive for Covid-19. Announcing his test result on Twitter, Das said he’s currently asymptomatic and will continue to work from isolation. “I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days,” he said.

Racket unearthed: The CBI has booked a Mumbai-based small time TV artist for allegedly running an international racket of selling sexually explicit content comprising minors from abroad, obtained by enticing and blackmailing them on Instagram, officials said. He contacted over 1,000 users including minors between 10-16 years of age across the United States, Europe, and South Asian countries.

Message to China: On a day when RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat talked about China "encroaching" on Indian soil, a video of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has surfaced in which he can be purportedly seen and heard asserting India's capability to fight on its own soil as well as on foreign soil.

On Our Specials

Amplifying voices: The town of Kishanganj on the northern verge of Bihar falls near the River Mahananda. A collective of few districts, including Kishanganj, is located in Seemanchal area, one of the least developed areas in the state. With a low literacy rate and underinvestment in infrastructure, the area remains in news mostly for two reasons: floods and Muslim politics, owing to the high representation of Muslims in the region. While the mainstream media has failed to raise the local issues, an initiative by a young journalist has brought the region back to news in the digital space, Majid Alam reports.

Surreal scenes: Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman and Ravan. This is the usual rollcall at scores of Ramlilas performed across the country every year. But this year is unlike any other. Being held in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ramlilas this time have added another character on stage – a person in full PPE gear. The props, too, include something that wasn’t originally part of the mythical epic – hand sanitisers, Sagar Gupta reports. This surreal scene unfolded at the Vishnu Avatar Ramlila at Delhi’s Shastri Park, one of the few Ramlila committees allowed to proceed with the play.