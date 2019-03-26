English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Congress' 'Ground-breaking' Poll Promise and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
What to Watch Out For
Cong's 'ground-breaking' scheme promises Rs 72000 annual income to poorest families
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a press conference on Monday unveiled the "ground-breaking" poll-promise, the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme, an extension of the party’s earlier promise of a Minimum Income Guarantee plan.
The scheme targets 20 per cent of the ‘poorest’ families with monthly incomes below Rs 12000. Under the NYAY scheme, these families will be given direct monthly cash transfers up till the Rs 12000 mark.
A political slugfest ensued over Congress' 'mega' poll announcement with the ruling BJP hitting back at Congress' proposed scheme and calling it a ‘bluff announcement’.
The ‘Justice’ scheme: Congress’ announcement, which it termed as ‘historic’, comes just a week before the country is set to hit the polls.
Gandhi said families which are earning less than Rs 12,000 a month will get the remaining amount to provide minimum income to them. He said each family will get up to a maximum of Rs 72,000 per annum.
He did not give details on how the party arrived at the Rs 72,000 figure, leaving it for committee head P Chidambaram, a former finance minister, to explain on a later date.
“We will wipe out poverty from the country," was the party chief’s big promise in yesterday’s presser.
He said she said: Union finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley hit back at the scheme saying it was 1.5 times less than what BJP government was already paying to the poor and the farmers through various schemes.
“What we are paying to the poor and the farmer today, through 55 different schemes, excluding Rs 75,000 crore through PM-KISAN scheme and Rs 20,000 crore [through Ayushman Bharat also known as ‘Modicare’], is Rs 5.34 lakh crore. So what favour are you doing to the poor by giving them Rs 3.6 lakh crore?” he said.
He added that if one were to add benefits that Indians are receiving through the electrification scheme, through Awaas yojana, and Ujjwala yojana, the amount spent on social welfare would go up to Rs 7 lakh crore.
What You May Have Missed
Naresh Goyal steps down as Jet Airways chairman, says 'no sacrifice too big'
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal stepped down as the chairman on Monday under a debt resolution plan. "For the sake of my family of 22,000 employees and their respective families, I have today taken the step of stepping down from the board of Jet Airways," he said in a statement issued by the airline. Goyal remaining on the board and being the controlling shareholder had long been a point of contention with Jet's lenders. Goyal’s wife Anita Goyal and Etihad airways PJSC nominee Kevin Wright will be stepping down as well. Following the move, the cash-strapped airline is set to receive an immediate funding of Rs 1,500 crore under the resolution plan. In addition to this, as many as 11.4 crore equity shares would be issued to the lenders upon conversion of debt.
JNU V-C accuses students of forcibly entering his house, confining his wife inside
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar alleged on Monday that the varsity students forcibly entered his house and confined his wife inside for several hours. Seven students have been on a hunger strike since last week in protest against the online system of entrance exam that will be implemented from this academic session. According to sources, the alleged incident took place after students from Left outfits had earlier attempted to have their concerns addressed by the VC. A student from a Left outfit, however, rejected the allegation and said a group of students had gone to meet the vice-chancellor, but they were allegedly manhandled by the security personnel.
News18 Election Tracker: The change-up in Mumbai Congress, BJP’s star campaigners list and Cong-AAP alliance roadblock
Sanjay Nirupam loses Mumbai Congress Chief's post to Milind Deora, gets poll ticket
The All-India Congress Committee on Monday announced Nirupam's candidature from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat, but replaced him with former Union minister Milind Deora as the Grand Old Party's Mumbai unit chief. According to sources in the party, this was in the offing for "at least four months". "There were complaints made about Nirupam's style of functioning before Congress president Rahul Gandhi and also general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge. The matter was very much under consideration," a source said. Read Vinaya Deshpande’s report about what could’ve prompted Congress to take this move.
BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners from UP, asks Delhi Unit to send fresh list
BJP on Monday released its list of 40 star campaigners in Uttar Pradesh. The list carried names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Sushma Swaraj among others. Meanwhile, unhappy with its Delhi unit for objecting to fielding celebrities in the national capita, the BJP has asked it to send a fresh list of probables. The Delhi BJP election committee had shortlisted three names each for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. The list, however, did not include former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, whose name was making rounds as a possible candidate from the New Delhi seat after he joined the party.
Delhi Congress leaves decision regarding alliance with AAP on Rahul Gandhi
Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit and other leaders of the unit on Monday discussed the possibility of an alliance with the AAP for the Lok Sabha polls in the city at a meeting with party chief Rahul Gandhi. The opinion remained divided on the issue and everyone in the meeting was unanimous that Gandhi should take the final call on it in the larger interest of the party, a participant of the meeting said. According to sources four former Delhi Congress presidents, including Ajay Maken favoured the alliance but Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit and three working presidents maintained their stand against the alliance.
News18 Special Report: Kanhaiya Kumar: From firebrand student leader in JNU to ‘son of soil' in Bihar's Begusarai
In February 2016, a young student leader from the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University was arrested on charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy as he was accused of speaking against the hanging of Afzal Guru, an allegation which he outrightly denied. A month later he was released. Three years on, however, the tag of being called an “anti-national” has stuck with Kanhaiya Kumar. Read Aishwarya Kumar’s interview with the student-turned-CPI leader.
On Reel
Boeing today handed over the first four CH-47F(I) Chinooks to the Indian Air Force at an induction ceremony at the Air Force Station, Chandigarh. News18.com gives you a look at the Chinook Helicopters.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Friday 22 March , 2019 IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nayanthara Urges Internal Probe Against Radha Ravi for Making Misogynistic Comments Against Her
- Hackers Awarded $35000, Tesla Model 3 for Exposing Vehicle System Error
- IPL 2019 | Warne Slams Ashwin For 'Disgraceful & Low' Dismissal of Buttler
- IPL 2019 | It was Pretty Instinctive: Ashwin on Buttler Run Out
- HAL Rolls Out 16th Tejas LCA Fighter Jet for Indian Air Force as Per Target
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results