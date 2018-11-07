GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

News18 Daybreak | Congress-JDS Combine Sweeps K'taka Bypolls, Yogi Renames Faizabad as Shri Ayodhya, And Other Stories You May Have Missed

Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2018, 7:36 AM IST
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
In case you missed it

Close Competition: The Congress-JD(S) combine stunned the BJP in the Karnataka by-poll elections by registering a win on the Bellary seat by a margin of over two lakh votes. The bypoll, which saw a close contest between the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP, was held on Saturday and saw a 67% turnout.

New name: Faizabad district will be renamed as Sri Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday but remained silent on the construction of the Ram Temple in a Diwali speech from the holy city revered by millions of Hindus as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Under fire: The ongoing feud between Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Maneka Gandhi over the killing of a tigress escalated on Tuesday. The state BJP leader sought the resignation of the Union minister on "moral grounds" over the death of children due to malnutrition.

Poisonous air: A day ahead of Diwali, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category as winds continued to blow from regions where there is rampant stubble burning. 25 areas in Delhi recorded "very poor" quality air, while eight areas recorded "poor" air quality. Experts have warned of a severe spike in pollution levels after Diwali even if "partial toxic crackers" are burnt compared to last year.

Deplorable killing: Four puppies sleeping in a garbage dump here were allegedly set on fire by some people in Hyderabad, leaving three dead and the other seriously injured, police said on Tuesday.

Big win: Sixty-two "hardcore Naxals" surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police in the poll-bound state said. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh described the development as a "huge achievement". Of the 62 Naxals, 55 surrendered with their arms and ammunition in Narayanpur district.

Though the historical judgment of the Supreme Court has upheld the right of women of all ages to worship at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala, women in the menstruating age group are still being denied entry into the shrine. After the verdict, a vicious and violent campaign organised by conservatives, certain political parties, and other vested interests has intensified. In an open letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, author Lekshmi Rajeev writes about how the Sabarimala issue has created a terror among the people of Kerala.

The efforts that local artisans invest in making diyas and other decorative items is undoubtedly huge. But more often than not, their efforts get ignored and buyers, in their bid to negotiate better, pay no attention to ways they could implement to help these artisans earn more. Watch our videos to understand what ails their domain and how govt can play a crucial role in making a difference.


https://youtu.be/KPyK4IBjALM


| Edited by: Sana Fazili
