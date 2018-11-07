English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Congress-JDS Combine Sweeps K'taka Bypolls, Yogi Renames Faizabad as Shri Ayodhya, And Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Loading...
In case you missed it
Close Competition: The Congress-JD(S) combine stunned the BJP in the Karnataka by-poll elections by registering a win on the Bellary seat by a margin of over two lakh votes. The bypoll, which saw a close contest between the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP, was held on Saturday and saw a 67% turnout.
New name: Faizabad district will be renamed as Sri Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday but remained silent on the construction of the Ram Temple in a Diwali speech from the holy city revered by millions of Hindus as the birthplace of Lord Ram.
Under fire: The ongoing feud between Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Maneka Gandhi over the killing of a tigress escalated on Tuesday. The state BJP leader sought the resignation of the Union minister on "moral grounds" over the death of children due to malnutrition.
Poisonous air: A day ahead of Diwali, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category as winds continued to blow from regions where there is rampant stubble burning. 25 areas in Delhi recorded "very poor" quality air, while eight areas recorded "poor" air quality. Experts have warned of a severe spike in pollution levels after Diwali even if "partial toxic crackers" are burnt compared to last year.
Deplorable killing: Four puppies sleeping in a garbage dump here were allegedly set on fire by some people in Hyderabad, leaving three dead and the other seriously injured, police said on Tuesday.
Big win: Sixty-two "hardcore Naxals" surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police in the poll-bound state said. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh described the development as a "huge achievement". Of the 62 Naxals, 55 surrendered with their arms and ammunition in Narayanpur district.
Agree or disagree?
Though the historical judgment of the Supreme Court has upheld the right of women of all ages to worship at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala, women in the menstruating age group are still being denied entry into the shrine. After the verdict, a vicious and violent campaign organised by conservatives, certain political parties, and other vested interests has intensified. In an open letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, author Lekshmi Rajeev writes about how the Sabarimala issue has created a terror among the people of Kerala.
On reel
The efforts that local artisans invest in making diyas and other decorative items is undoubtedly huge. But more often than not, their efforts get ignored and buyers, in their bid to negotiate better, pay no attention to ways they could implement to help these artisans earn more. Watch our videos to understand what ails their domain and how govt can play a crucial role in making a difference.
https://youtu.be/KPyK4IBjALM
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
Close Competition: The Congress-JD(S) combine stunned the BJP in the Karnataka by-poll elections by registering a win on the Bellary seat by a margin of over two lakh votes. The bypoll, which saw a close contest between the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP, was held on Saturday and saw a 67% turnout.
New name: Faizabad district will be renamed as Sri Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday but remained silent on the construction of the Ram Temple in a Diwali speech from the holy city revered by millions of Hindus as the birthplace of Lord Ram.
Under fire: The ongoing feud between Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Maneka Gandhi over the killing of a tigress escalated on Tuesday. The state BJP leader sought the resignation of the Union minister on "moral grounds" over the death of children due to malnutrition.
Poisonous air: A day ahead of Diwali, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category as winds continued to blow from regions where there is rampant stubble burning. 25 areas in Delhi recorded "very poor" quality air, while eight areas recorded "poor" air quality. Experts have warned of a severe spike in pollution levels after Diwali even if "partial toxic crackers" are burnt compared to last year.
Deplorable killing: Four puppies sleeping in a garbage dump here were allegedly set on fire by some people in Hyderabad, leaving three dead and the other seriously injured, police said on Tuesday.
Big win: Sixty-two "hardcore Naxals" surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police in the poll-bound state said. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh described the development as a "huge achievement". Of the 62 Naxals, 55 surrendered with their arms and ammunition in Narayanpur district.
Agree or disagree?
Though the historical judgment of the Supreme Court has upheld the right of women of all ages to worship at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala, women in the menstruating age group are still being denied entry into the shrine. After the verdict, a vicious and violent campaign organised by conservatives, certain political parties, and other vested interests has intensified. In an open letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, author Lekshmi Rajeev writes about how the Sabarimala issue has created a terror among the people of Kerala.
On reel
The efforts that local artisans invest in making diyas and other decorative items is undoubtedly huge. But more often than not, their efforts get ignored and buyers, in their bid to negotiate better, pay no attention to ways they could implement to help these artisans earn more. Watch our videos to understand what ails their domain and how govt can play a crucial role in making a difference.
https://youtu.be/KPyK4IBjALM
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Concept KX Motorcycle Unveiled at EICMA 2018, Tribute to 1140cc 1938 Model
- Sarkar Movie Review: Vijay's Film is the Glorification of a Politically Aspiring Actor
- 'Have Watched Mubarakan 3 Times': Drake's Unusual Birthday Wish to Athiya Has Internet Confused
- The Stylish Duo Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Spotted on Diwali
- Club Bruges Extend Misery for Winless Thierry Henry with Monaco Triumph
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...