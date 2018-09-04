English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Congress-JDS Win in Karnataka Civic Polls, Rat Fever Outbreak in Kerala and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Bengaluru: Congress party workers celebrate their win in Karnataka Urban Local Body Election 2018, in Mysuru on Wednesday, Sept 3, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI9_3_2018_000138B)
While Kerala is gradually recovering from the devastating floods that wreaked havoc in July and August, the locals are forced to battle new challenges. Communicable diseases in the state have killed 84 people since the beginning of August, including 20 people in the past two days. The Kerala government's Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) recorded a total of 25 confirmed deaths and 39 suspected deaths in August.
The central government is allowing state refiners to import Iranian oil with Tehran arranging tankers and insurance after firms including the country's top hipper Shipping Corp of India (SCI) halted voyages to Iran due to US sanctions. The attempt to keep Iranian oil flowing mirrors a step by China, where buyers are shifting nearly all their Iranian oil imports to vessels owned by National Iranian Tanker Co (NITC).
The results for the Urban Local Body (ULBs) elections were declared in Karnataka on Monday with the Congress winning or leading in 982 wards, the BJP in 927 and the JD(S) in 375.
A 70-year-old man was allegedly thrashed and tonsured by vigilantes in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur on August 30 for ‘abandoning’ his sick cow. The man identified as Kailash Nath Shukla was reportedly taking his cow to a neighbouring village for treatment when he was attacked by the vigilantes. The men pinned the 70-year-old down, shaved off his head, blackened his face and paraded him through the village, police said.
Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Tamil Nadu president of the BJP, entered into a verbal tiff with a co-passenger at the Tuticorin airport on Monday after the latter raised slogans against the saffron party. Louis Sophia, Soundararajan’s co-passenger, shouted “Fascist BJP government down, down” at the airport while they were waiting to collect the luggage.
Hanan Hamid, the Kerala college girl who shot to fame after selling fish in her uniform in a busy market in Kochi, suffered serious injuries on Monday after a car she was travelling in rammed an electric pole at Kodungallur.
England opener Alastair Cook has announced his retirement from international cricket. The final Test against India at the Oval, starting on Friday, will be his last international assignment.
Government authorities will take over all shelters in Bihar after an audit found that children were being verbally, physically and sexually abused in homes run by charities. The probe, which Bihar commissioned earlier this year to examine how government funds were being used, found 15 charity-run homes where children were abused and deprived of food, clothing and medicine.
Fuel prices in India have reached an all-time high with the recent price increase. While the diesel car is initially priced more than a petrol car, the diesel fuel cost less than the petrol. This is why a lot of people are confused over their buying preference and we get this constant query – ‘Should I buy a Petrol Car or a Diesel Car?’ We did an analysis to find out whether it makes sense to buy a diesel car over a petrol car. Find out here.
By K Chandrashekar Rao's own standards, his speech at the public meeting on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday evening lacked punch, writes TS Sudhir. “A pugnacious orator, KCR is known to take sharp potshots at his political opponents in typical Telangana dialect and is extremely interactive in his manner of public speaking. Given that it was billed as the political meeting that will set the tone for the elections in the state, KCR was expected to be fire and brimstone. In sharp contrast, he was rather understated, almost muted in his attack. With a presentation of his government's report card, it came across as a case of much ado about nothing,” he writes.
More than 1200 people have lost their eye sight due to violence caused by extensive use of pallet gun in Kashmir by the Indian Armed Forces. Here are their stories.
