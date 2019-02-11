English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Congress' Mission UP Begins Today, CM Chandrababu Naidu's Daylong Dharna and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
What to Watch Out For
Priyanka Gandhi gears up for her UP tour after taking charge as AICC General Secretary of UP East
Priyanka Gandhi is all set to make her first tour of Uttar Pradesh after officially taking up office as the All India Congress Committee’s General Secretary of UP East. Gandhi’s foray into politics last month is being seen as a major game changer for the party, which was left out of the Samjadwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
"Tomorrow, I hope that we can all come together to bring about a new kind of politics,” Gandhi said in an audio message on Sunday ahead of her visit. She will be joined by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Jyotiraditya Scindia in her visit.
Making an entrance: A 20-km roadshow will take place in Lucknow starting from Amausi airport to Nehru Bhawan and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Office. The Gandhi siblings will be welcomed by party workers at 30 welcome points and will address the crowd at the Lal Bagh area.
Gandhi will be offering tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhai Patel at Ganj before addressing her party workers at the UPCC headquarters.
The four-day visit will see AICC-in-charge of UP East meeting party workers from 38 constituencies including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kaushambhi, Phoolpur and Prayagraj(Allahabad).
Congress’ Mission 30: The party is drawing up a strategy for elections in the state- Congress’ Mission 30 which focuses on those seats where the party had secured above or near 1 lakh votes in 2014. These seats are distributed across the state and include West Saharanpur, Ghaziabad and Rampur.
Rival camp plans: Meanwhile, the rival parties SP and BSP are likely to announce its final list of candidates this month. The parties will first declare its candidates on the 15 seats that were zeroed in by the Congress as part of their “Mission 30” strategy. These include Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Kushi Nagar, Mirzapur, Kheri, Lucknow, Dhaurara, Unnao, Pratapgarh, Barabanki, Unnao, Kanpur, Faizabad and Gonda mainly.
Naidu to go on daylong dharna for special status for AP following battle of words
Stepping up his demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh, CM N Chandrababu Naidu will sit on a daylong dharna in Delhi on Monday. The protest comes a day after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the TDP chief were at loggerheads over comments the former made during his visit to the state.
During a rally, Modi made remarks about Naidu “backstabbing” his father-in-law NT Rama Rao by forming an alliance with Congress. “Naidu had said he would follow NTR’s footsteps, but is he really doing so. NTR had fought for a Congress-free India. Mukt-Congress has now become dost-Congress [friend of Congress] for Naidu,” the Prime Minister said. Rejecting the backstabbing jibe, Naidu said he need not learn morality from someone who has not shown any respect to his political guru, LK Advani, adding his entire family was together in the fight for democracy.
This was Modi’s first visit to the state after TDP snapped ties with the BJP at the Centre in protest against the Centre’s step-motherly treatment towards Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation. Prior to the visit, anti-Modi posters were seen in hoardings in Guntur and protests were held in 13 districts in AP.
CAG report on Rafle to be tabled in Parliament today, Congress reproach expected
With the Comptroller and Auditor General report due for tabling in Parliament on Monday, a major showdown is expected between the BJP-led Centre and the Congress. The Opposition party on Sunday, citing conflict of interest, had demanded that CAG Rajiv Mehrishi recuse himself from Rafale Audit since he was the Finance Secretary when the deal was struck. The CAG report will come only two days after a report in The Hindu said that the Prime Minister’s Office ran parallel negotiations with France even as the Defence Ministry was working out the Rafale fighter jets deal, ultimately weakening India’s position on the negotiating table.
Gujjar protests for reservations enter fourth day after Sunday’s violence
The Gujjar quota agitation will enter its fourth day on Monday. Protests on Sunday turned violent after scores of protesters threw stones at police teams, prompting officers to open fire. The protesters have refused to back off from their quota demand even after a government delegation met them there. The Gujjars say if 10 per cent reservation for the economically backward can be passed, then why not for them.
What You May Have Missed
Bengal ahead of 2019: A TMC MLA murdered, BJP’s bid for Bengal, Rajeev Kumar grilling by CBI and a possible alliance?
With BJP trying to make inroads into Bengal, tensions between the BJP and the ruling party in the state- the Trinamool Congress have heightened. The conflict really came to a head on Sunday over the murder of TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas.
What happened: Biswas was shot dead during a Saraswati Puja celebration in West Bengal’s Nadia district. The assailants pumped bullets into Biswas after he disembarked from the stage where a cultural programme was taking place. State minister Ratna Ghosh and Gourishankar Dutta, president of Nadia Trinamool Congress unit, survived the attack as they left the spot minutes before the firing.
BJP leader Mukul Roy was named in the FIR which was booked following the incident and the police has arrested two of the accused, identified as Kartik Mondal and Sujit Mondal. While Kartik works for a hosiery factory, Sujit is an active BJP worker in Nadia district.
Centre vs Mamata Banerjee: The incident comes days after the conflict between TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the BJP-led Centre over the CBI probe into Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s involvement in the Saradha Chit Fund scam. Last week saw the CM embarking on a sit-in protest against the government after CBI officials attempted to raid Kumar’s house. Mamata along with several allied party members including Aam Admi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal and Telugu Desam Party’s Chandrababu Naidu criticised the Centre over “unconstitutional” probe.
The Commissioner was interrogated by the CBI for a second time on Sunday after the Supreme Court, in an urgent hearing, directed him to cooperate in the investigations. The intelligence agency made Rajeev Kumar and former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh sit face-to-face in the interrogation which lasted for nearly nine hours.
BJP bats for Bengal: The state government’s conflict with the Centre began months ago as the BJP was planning to hold a Rath Yathra in the state. Since then senior BJP leaders, including its president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have held several rallies in the state. The party, which tried and failed to take out the earlier planned yatra, is now pushing hard to win over Bengal’s electorate by promising to bring in the Citizenship Bill in the state. Read Fazil Khan’s report on What Makes West Bengal So Important For the BJP.
A possible Congress-CPI(M) alliance?: Those within the Congress and CPI(M) camps have said that an alliance between the two parties doesn’t look impossible ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. This seems more certain especially after a meeting between Rahul Gandhi and state Congress chiefs in which Gandhi is supposed to have said that “If there is an alliance with dignity, it (alliance) will be there, otherwise, there won't be one. There won't be any alliance with the Trinamool Congress.” Read Aniruddha Ghosal’s report on whether a Congress-CPI(M) alliance is a likely one.
News18 Election Lab: Paisa, Polls and Politics I: With cash flow worth crores, it’s no longer an Aam Aadmi’s election
With less than 100 days remaining for the 17th Lok Sabha elections, thousands of candidates — representing almost 1,866 political parties — will ask for votes from an estimated 900 million people. But what is the cost the parties have to incur in this five-yearly dance of democracy? Is it all white and accounted for? Read Fazil Khan, Rounak Kumar Gunjan and Sheikh Saaliq analysis in the first article of the four part series - Paisa, Poll and Politics.
Priyanka Gandhi expressed shock at unfolding hooch tragedy as CM Yogi Adityanath hits out at SP
In a shocking incident, over 90 people lost their lives in UP & Uttarakhand after consuming adulterated liquor in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarkhand in the last four days. The police in Sahranpur, one of worst hit in the hooch tragedy, has arrested 30 people involved in the production of the liquor. Three inspectors and two constables were also suspended. The UP government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who died and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, AICC Gen Sec of UP East, Priyanka Gandhi expressed strong concern at the rising death toll. “It couldn't have been imagined that the trade of illicit liquor flourished at such a large scale in these two states. I am extremely upset and offer my deepest condolences to the victims of this incident,” she said. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath however, blamed the Samajwadi Party for “such mischievous acts” prompting SP ally - Bahujan Samaj Party to call for a CBI probe into the matter.
Amol Palekar storms off stage at Mumbai event after being censored for questioning censorship
After being repeatedly interrupted and forced to cut short his speech on Friday by some members of the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Mumbai, veteran actor-director Amol Palekar in a Sunday presser said that he was only trying to seek reasons behind the cancellation of retrospectives of two senior artists. Palekar, who was speaking at the exhibition opening of "Inside The Empty Box" in the memory of artist Prabhakar Barwe earlier—made critical remarks about reportedly scrapping the advisory committees at the gallery's Mumbai and Bengaluru centres. A video of him being interrupted at the cultural ministry event soon started becoming viral on social media, following the incident in which NGMA director, Anita Rupavataram, can be seen asking Palker to stick to “Barwe’s work”.
On Reel
The death toll in spurious liquor cases reported from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand crossed 90 on Saturday with some more deaths being reported from Meerut and parts of Uttarakhand. Till now 38 people have died in Saharanpur, 18 in Meerut and 10 people have died in Kushinagar.
