News18 Daybreak | Congress Set to Lose Oppn Status in Telangana and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Congress set to lose opposition status in Telangana after 12 MLAs crossover to TRS

Amid high drama and protests by Congress leaders in the Telangana Assembly, 12 of its 18 MLAs were recognised by the Assembly Speaker as members of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The speaker’s decision came despite Congress crying foul over Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao move to lure the 12 MLAs, a two-thirds majority of the Congress Legislative Party, into his party's fold.

With this move, the tally of TRS MLAs rose to 100 while the Congress, with only six MLAs, is set to lose its status as the Opposition party. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera, who described the development as "a daylight murder of democracy", said this was not a healthy practice for the country.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh strips Navjot Singh Sidhu of key portfolio

Hours after the first state cabinet meeting following the Lok Sabha elections, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday evening rejigged the portfolios of most ministers, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, to make some vital changes in the key ministries. Singh stripped his cabinet colleague Sidhu of his local bodies portfolio, hours after the outspoken cricketer-turned-politician skipped a cabinet meeting and gave statements against the chief minister. While Singh said that the reshuffling will bring in “freshness and efficacy”, Sidhu said that his department “is being singled out publicly”.

In Other News

‘Nip in the bud’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday to take stock of the prevailing internal security issues in the country. Kashmir is said to be one of the main points of discussion with the Home Minister reportedly advocating an approach wherein "infiltration was nipped in the bud".

Cricket controversy: India’s opening game at the World Cup wasn’t without its controversies. After former skipper MS Dhoni was seen sporting the regimental dagger insignia of the Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves, ICC asked the BCCI to get the symbol removed

Retracing steps: The government under PM Modi amended its earlier decision of keeping Rajnath Singh from the key committees of the Union Cabinet. The newly appointed Defence Minister was made a member of the committee on Parliamentary Affairs and Political Affairs within a span of 16 hours.

Poll strategy: After Andhra Pradesh, poll strategist Prashant Kishor might now play a key role in West Bengal. Sources have said that Kishor has agreed to work with the West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee following a two-hour-long meeting in Kolkata on Thursday.

Death by NEET: Two students from Tamil Nadu committed suicide after they failed to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions. As news of the two deaths emerged, leaders of several political parties reiterated their demand for scrapping the entrance test. Two years ago, another aspiring doctor, Anitha, ended her life after she failed to clear NEET.

On Our Specials

What about my EMI: In a rare 6-0 majority, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its first monetary policy meet after the Narendra Modi government took charge slashed repo rates by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent. This is the third consecutive rate cut by the RBI. A 25 bps cut had been widely anticipated and in the normal course of things, would have translated into lower EMI payments for the “aam aadmi”. Find out why Sindhu Bhattacharya thinks this is not the case.

Caste-ing a shadow: Some referred to it as the mother of all alliances. Some called it a political master stroke. Some overzealous souls even shouted checkmate Modi. And yet, proving all these soothsayers wrong, the Uttar Pradesh mahagathbandhan between the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) was nothing but a damp squib that not only brought ignominy to the leaders of these parties, but also effectively brought down curtains on this failed experiment. Read Sandeep Yadav’s analysis on why the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh failed.

On Reel

Serena Williams became the first athlete to make it to the list of America's richest self-made women. Here are 5 reasons why we love her, on and off the field.