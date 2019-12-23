Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
News18 Daybreak | Counting for 81 Seats to Decide Jharkhand Govt's Fate Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
File photos of CM Raghubar Das and JMM leader Hemant Soren.
Today’s Big Stories
Will Congress-JMM unseat BJP in Jharkhand? Counting for 81 seats to decide fate today
The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats, which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, will take place today. Exit polls have predicted that the pre-poll alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal is likely to emerge as the single largest coalition and may go on to form the majority in the assembly. The state saw a six-way battle with two national parties, the ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress battling it out with the smaller regional parties like AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and Rashtriya Janata Dal trying to play a major part in this assembly elections.
Multiple protests in Delhi, K'taka curfew lifted: No major violence as agitation against CAA continues
Demonstrations against the amended Citizenship Act continued on Sunday in various parts of the country although no major incidents of violence was reported.
Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of stoking fear among people and misleading Muslims over the amended citizenship law, and claimed that his government's schemes have never done any discrimination on the basis of religion. In response to PM Modi's declaration that "there are detention centres in India", Congress said that it wouldn't take more than a simple internet search to prove the claim as false.
In Other News
India Wins Series: India clinched the three-match ODI series against West Indies 2-1 after winning a nerve-wracking encounter at Cuttack by 4 wickets. Chasing 316 to win, India suffered a mini-collapse in the latter part of the second innings before useful knocks from Shardul Thakur (17*) and Ravindra Jadeja (39*) ensured they got home with 9 balls to spare.
OIC raises concerns: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said that it was concerned with the issues pertaining to the recently amended Citizenship Act and the Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid case.
Ghani wins: Afghanistan's incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won a slim majority of votes in a September 28 election, delayed preliminary results showed, after a poll that plunged the country into political crisis and was marred by allegations of fraud.
Tragic: A major fire broke out in a residential building in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai on Sunday night trapping many people inside. The blaze erupted on the seventh and the eighth floors of the 13-storey Labh Shrivali building located in Vile Parle (W) at around 7:10 pm
On Our Specials
CAA stir: The ongoing stir over NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act has provided an opportunity to Indian Muslims to reassert their Indian identity in great style, with support from the Hindu-Sikh-Christian-Parsi-
On Reel
Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will receive $240 million in stock awards over the next three years if he hits all of his performance targets, as well as a $2 million annual salary beginning in 2020, the firm said on Dec 20 in a filing. Watch to know more.
Curated and compiled by Karan Anand
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Checks Out Paparazzi's Phone, Asks 'Main Use Kar Sakti Hoon'
- 'Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge': Varun Grover Pens Heartfelt Poem Against NRC, Police Crackdown
- Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan, Sambhavna Seth Engage in Twitter Spat Over Sidharth-Asim Fight
- Toddler's Priceless Reaction on Receiving 'Worst Christmas Gift' as Prank is Pure Gold
- This Modified Volkswagen Vento Pulls of Cyan Paint Better Than Any Car