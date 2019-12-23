News18 Daybreak | Counting for 81 Seats to Decide Jharkhand Govt's Fate Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

Will Congress-JMM unseat BJP in Jharkhand? Counting for 81 seats to decide fate today

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats, which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, will take place today. Exit polls have predicted that the pre-poll alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal is likely to emerge as the single largest coalition and may go on to form the majority in the assembly. The state saw a six-way battle with two national parties, the ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress battling it out with the smaller regional parties like AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and Rashtriya Janata Dal trying to play a major part in this assembly elections.

Watch the live updates here.

Multiple protests in Delhi, K'taka curfew lifted: No major violence as agitation against CAA continues

Demonstrations against the amended Citizenship Act continued on Sunday in various parts of the country although no major incidents of violence was reported.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of stoking fear among people and misleading Muslims over the amended citizenship law, and claimed that his government's schemes have never done any discrimination on the basis of religion. In response to PM Modi's declaration that "there are detention centres in India", Congress said that it wouldn't take more than a simple internet search to prove the claim as false.

In Other News

India Wins Series: India clinched the three-match ODI series against West Indies 2-1 after winning a nerve-wracking encounter at Cuttack by 4 wickets. Chasing 316 to win, India suffered a mini-collapse in the latter part of the second innings before useful knocks from Shardul Thakur (17*) and Ravindra Jadeja (39*) ensured they got home with 9 balls to spare.

OIC raises concerns: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said that it was concerned with the issues pertaining to the recently amended Citizenship Act and the Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid case.

Ghani wins: Afghanistan's incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won a slim majority of votes in a September 28 election, delayed preliminary results showed, after a poll that plunged the country into political crisis and was marred by allegations of fraud.

Tragic: A major fire broke out in a residential building in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai on Sunday night trapping many people inside. The blaze erupted on the seventh and the eighth floors of the 13-storey Labh Shrivali building located in Vile Parle (W) at around 7:10 pm

On Our Specials

CAA stir: The ongoing stir over NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act has provided an opportunity to Indian Muslims to reassert their Indian identity in great style, with support from the Hindu-Sikh-Christian-Parsi- Jain fraternity, activists, marginalised sections, artistes, intellectuals, Bollywood stars and authors. In a swift and collective sense, the CAA-NRC protests have seen the rejection of politically inclined Muslim clergy, politicians, intellectuals and others who, for decades, had sought to showcase themselves as ‘true’ representatives of the Muslim community. Rasheed Kidwai writes how the anti-CAA protests have forced Muslims to re-assert their Indian identity.

On Reel

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will receive $240 million in stock awards over the next three years if he hits all of his performance targets, as well as a $2 million annual salary beginning in 2020, the firm said on Dec 20 in a filing. Watch to know more.

Curated and compiled by Karan Anand

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.