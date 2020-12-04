News18 Daybreak | Counting of Votes Begins as Polls Become Prestige Battle in Hyderabad and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Counting to Begin Shortly as Polls Become Prestige Battle Between BJP and TRS

Counting for the high-stakes Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls will begin from 8am with the ballot boxes being brought from strong rooms with officials wearing PPE kits in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. With Greater Hyderabad comprising 25 assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats, the civic elections have become a prestige battle between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The TRS, AIMIM, BJP, Congress and TDP have sent important leaders as counting agents.

Farmers' Protest: Talks Inconclusive Again But Progress on Legal Backing for MSP Offers Hope, Next Round on Dec 5

The fourth round of talks between the government and leaders of nearly 40 farmer unions remained inconclusive on Thursday even as the crowd of protesters opposed to new farm laws swelled at Delhi borders. There is, however, hope of a breakthrough in the next round of talks scheduled for December 5, Saturday.

PM Modi to Chair Virtual All-Party Meeting on Covid-19 Today, All Eyes on Vaccine Discussion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on coronavirus situation in the country on Friday. The virtual meeting will be attended by floor leaders of all parties have representatives in Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Ministers Pralhad Joshi and junior ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan have spoken to the floor leaders all of whom have expressed their willingness to be a part of this discussion.

Cyclone Burevi Weakens, to Cross Tamil Nadu as Deep Depression; Kerala Airport to be Shut for 8 Hours

Cyclone Burevi has weakened into a deep depression and will cross the Tamil Nadu coast on the morning of December 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The IMD had earlier predicted that Burevi, which crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night, would hit the Tamil Nadu coast as a cyclonic storm.

Farmers Who Commit Suicide Are Cowards: K'taka Agriculture Minister Amid Protests in North India

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Thursday said the farmers who commit suicide are cowards. "The farmers who commit suicide are cowards. Only a coward who can't take care of his wife and children commits suicide. When we have fallen (in the water), we have to swim and win," Patil said addressing farmers at Ponnampet in Kodagu district of Karnataka. The Minister was explaining to bamboo growers of Ponnampet how profitable the agriculture business is, but "some cowards do not realise that and commit suicide."

In Diljit Dosanjh Vs Kangana Ranaut Twitter War, Internet Has Discovered Their GOAT

The war of words between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has everyone hooked on to Twitter. The two celebrities have been launching counter-attacks at each other, one after the other. The Twitter fight started on Wednesday when Dosanjh hit out at Ranaut for misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman from the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh and said the woman had joined the protest for Rs 100.

15-Year-Old Indian-American Gitanjali Rao Becomes TIME's First-ever Kid of the Year

Indian-American teenager Gitanjali Rao has been chosen as TIME's first-ever Kid of the Year for her work using 'technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying'. The 15-year-old from Colorado, US was selected from 5,000 nominees and was interviewed by Academy award-winning Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie for TIME.