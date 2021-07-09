News18 Daybreak | Covaxin's Phase 3 Trial Data Looks Good, Says WHO Chief Scientist; Centre Announces Rs 23,123 Cr Mega Covid Response Package

Covaxin’s Phase 3 Trial Data Looks Good, Says Chief Scientist As Bharat Biotech Awaits WHO Approval

WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday said data on Bharat Biotech’s vaccine Covaxin looks good. As Covaxin awaits WHO approval, Swaminathan said the pre-submission meeting was held on June 23 and the data packet is being assembled. The Phase-3 trial data looks good, they’ve looked at the variants too, she said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Centre Announces Rs 23,123 Cr Mega Covid Response Package, Provision for Pediatric Care, 20K ICU Beds

Newly appointed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday announced a Rs 23,000-crore emergency package to fight the coronavirus pandemic, adding that it will be jointly implemented by the Centre and the states. The package has the provisions to create pediatric units in all 736 districts and establish a Pediatric Centre of Excellence in each State/UT.

Be Punctual, Let Work Do All the Talking: PM’s Word of Advice for New Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the first meeting of his new council of ministers — with the message being quite clear that the focus of the government is on the last-mile delivery, keeping the principles of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on mind with regard to helping and reaching out to the lowest strata in the society. This is, however, not the first time that the PM highlighted the need to be disciplined at work as he had raised the matter during several council meetings in the past.

After Viral Video of Maskless Crowd at Mussoorie Waterfall, No. of Visitors Capped

A day after a video of tourists flouting Covid-19 norms at Mussoorie’s Kempty falls went viral, officials announced only 50 visitors will be allowed to bathe with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes. The district administration has taken the decision in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava said.

Avantika Malik Shares Cryptic Post Amid Aamir-Kiran Divorce, Rohit Shetty Gives ‘Sooryavanshi’ Update

Actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao continue to remain in the news after they announced their divorce earlier this month. Aamir’s nephew and former actor Imran Khan was also once in news for his relationship with estranged wife Avantika Malik Khan. The couple used to be the talk of the town during Imran’s stint in Bollywood. Imran and Avantika married in 2011 after dating for several years. However, several media reports suggest that the two are no longer together.

Where Federer Stands After Wimbledon Exit. Here’s What A Form Check Shows

Among the questions left unanswered after Roger Federer’s quarter final upset at Wimbledon is not the ones regarding his legacy or whether he is the greatest to have graced the men’s game. Well, the question of greatness is at the best of times a divisive one and is kept open-ended by the emergence of new kids on the block who show the promise and potential to overhaul past records.

