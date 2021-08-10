News18 Daybreak | Covid-19 Task Force Member Suggests Maharashtra-specific Sero Survey; WhatsApp Claims Apple Wants To Scan All Your Private Photos

Covid-19 Task Force Member Suggests Maharashtra-specific Sero Survey

Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi on Monday said it is necessary to conduct a state-specific sero survey to assess the presence of anti-bodies among people as the state is still reporting a high number of coronavirus cases.

Parties Must Publish Criminal Antecedents of Candidates Within 48 Hours of Selection: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that political parties must publish the criminal antecedents, if any, of their candidates within 48 hours of their selection, modifying the direction in its February 2020 judgment in the same.

Will Temples, Malls, Cinema Halls Open Next? Maha Govt on Possibility of Easing More Curbs

The Maharashtra COVID-19 task force has discussed the possibility of granting more relaxations in restrictions while observing precautions, and also deliberated on tackling the possible third wave of the pandemic, requirement of medical oxygen and increasing the pace of vaccination, an official said.

Resumption of Trains in Mumbai Unlikely to Benefit Young Workforce, 2.6% Of Whom Are Fully Vaccinated

Astudy has revealed that fewer than 3% of the adult population between the age group 18-45 have been fully vaccinated in Mumbai and are unlikely to benefit from the new guideline which allows fully vaccinated people to resume traveling in local trains from August 15 onwards.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif And Alia Bhatt Will Star In Farhan Akhtar Directorial Jee Le Zaraa

On the occasion when his cult film Dil Chahta Hai has completed 20 years, Farhan Akhtar has announced his next directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa with Bollywood‘s leading ladies Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.

WhatsApp Claims Apple Wants To Scan All Your Private Photos: Apple Clarifies How Child Porn Detection Will Work

Apple makes an attempt to assuage concerns about the new anti-child abuse identifiers that would scan photos uploaded to iCloud and also analyze and blur any sexually explicit images sent and received by the iMessage app on your child’s iPhone.

