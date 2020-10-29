News18 Daybreak | Covid-19 Vaccine Ready for Rollout by Dec: CEO Serum Institute; President Suspends DU Vice Chancellor For 'Dereliction of Duty' and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Covid-19 Vaccine Ready for Rollout by Dec, Says Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla

Covishield, a vaccine candidate that has shown promise during trials, may be ready by December 2020, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla told News18. He, however, added the caveat that "a lot is subject to data from the UK and also a lot depends on the approvals coming through from the Drugs Controller General Of India". What this means is that the company, which is developing Oxford University's vaccine in India, intends to apply for emergency authorization if the data from the UK trials show promise.

From Fiji to Europe, Donations for Welfare Measures Diverted for Terror Activities in India

The National Investigation Agency probing the link of Kashmir based NGOs with terror funding has found evidence to show that foreign donation from African and European countries was misused by the organisations to support terrorists in the valley. Though the FIR registered by NIA last week only names ‘trusts and NGOs’ instead of specific names, officials said- following organisations were under the scanner- Jakat, Fala-e-insaniyat , JKCS-Jammu and Kashmir Coalition for Civil Society, APDPK-Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons and Athrout.

In Other News

Suspended: In an unprecedented move, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi was suspended on the orders of President Ram Nath Kovind. Pro Vice Chancellor PC Joshi would now take over from Tyagi, as per rules and regulations of the Delhi University Act, 1922.

'Evasive Reply': The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the National Informatics Centre have said they do not have any information about the "creation" of the Aarogya Setu application- responses were termed as "preposterous" by the Central Information Commission.

Covid surge: Amid the festive season and rising pollution level, Delhi recorded over 5,600 COVID-19 cases for the first time. According to the latest health department bulletin, the positivity rate has also jumped to 9.37 per cent, as the infection tally in the city mounted to over 3.7 lakh.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians (MI) took a two-point lead at the top of the Indian Premier League table with a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Jasprit Bumrah's heroics with the ball restricted RCB to 164/6 wickets.

On Our Specials

Flood repercussions: Nearly two weeks after the deluge, Hyderabad has pieced itself together and limped back to normalcy. But what remains are ever-growing mounds of waste which are now making their way into the water bodies in areas that were the worst-affected by the floods. As per official data released in 2017, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has 3,132 lakes under its ambit, but now 50% of the water bodies have turned into sewage repositories. Swastika Das writes.

Election watch: At the peak of the lockdown in April and May this year, the unemployment rate in Bihar was almost 47%. One would assume that this state of affairs was playing out throughout the country at that time as a strict, nationwide lockdown had wreaked havoc on the economy. But Bihar remained an outlier in unemployment, with the national unemployment rate nearly half at 24% during the same two lockdown months, as per CMIE data. Sindhu Bhattacharya writes.