News18 Daybreak |COVID Cases Cross 15 Lakh-mark in India; Maharashtra Govt Extends Lockdown Till Aug 31 nd Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Unlock 3.0: Gyms Allowed to Reopen; Schools, Colleges and Metro to Remain Closed; With Fresh Cases, India’s Covid Tally Tops 15 Lakh

The central government has brought cheer for gym owners as under Unlock 3.0 guidelines issued, the MHA has allowed gyms and yoga centres to reopen from August 5 if they follow specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. However, cinemas, schools and colleges, swimming pools and recreational clubs continue to remain shut. Here’s a list of what will reopen, what remains closed.

Covid count: India's COVID-19 tally went past 15 lakh, two days after it crossed the 14-lakh mark, with 48,513 fresh cases recorded in a day while the recoveries surged to 9,88,029, as per the ministry’s data. The total cases climbed to 15,31,669, while the death toll rose to 34,193 with 768 deaths being reported in a 24-hour span.

Lockdown extended: Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the state till August 31 amid rising cases. However, it also provided for some restrictions in the latest guidelines, allowing malls to reopen from August 5, but without theatres and food plazas.

In Other News

Revised policy: The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has introduced major reforms in school education that detach high stakes from board examinations, introduce internship in vocations for class 6, and reconfigure the pedagogical structure for school education. With an emphasis on Early Childhood Care and Education, the 10+2 structure of school curricula is to be replaced by a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure corresponding to ages 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years respectively.

Seeks removal: The Kerala BJP has appealed to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan asking for the removal of Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy’s ‘Come September’ speech of 2002 from Calicut University’s coursebook for the BA English programme.

File to flight: As the Rafale soared into the skies in Bordeaux, India’s ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf was at the Merignac airport to say bon voyage. He is a person who has seen the deal materialise and take-off within five years from his tenure in the Prime Minister's office as a joint secretary to his posting in Paris now. Meet ambassadors who were key to signing of Rafale Deal .

Deadlock ends: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday night issued an order to convene the Assembly session from August 14. Mishra also directed that all measures should be taken during the conduct of the session as per the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Our Specials

Power struggle: NCP president Sharad Pawar has openly alleged that the BJP is still trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. In an interview to News18 he slammed the BJP and alleged that the party’s claims that it is not interested in bringing down the government are a lie. He said the saffron party is unable to digest the fact that it is not in power in parts of the country and has therefore been trying hard to bring down democratically elected governments, Vinaya Deshpande writes.

Court wrap: In an appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court Wednesday said "it is time to build roads for the future". A bench, headed by Justice Sanjay K Kaul, said the J&K residents should look for the future and not keep living in the past. "It is time to build roads for the future. Look for the future... Don't live in the past, look ahead," the court recorded on its order, Utkarsh Anand writes.