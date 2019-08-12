News18 Daybreak | Curfew Back in Srinagar Ahead of Eid and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Curfew back in Srinagar, security beefed up as authorities brace for Eid

Curfew was re-imposed in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Eid even as the administration listed several measures to “restore normalcy”. The prohibitory orders were relaxed on Friday for the first time since the security lockdown.

Diplomatic outreach: In Beijing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. According to reports, if China raises the issue of India scrapping Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the Minister will reaffirm it being an “internal” matter.

Their meeting comes just two days after Pakistan Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi met Wang Yi and sought China’s support to ratchet-up the issue.

Following the meeting, China urged both countries as “friendly neighbours” to resolve the disputes through dialogue. The response, however, did not refer to Pakistan’s statement that China would back them in approaching United Nations Security Council.

Kashmir dispatch: As the Valley enters the eighth day of clampdown since the abrogation of Article 370, its residence will see a grim and dreary Eid. Aakash Haasan reports that in Srinagar people have barely managed to navigate their way past the barricades manned by paramilitary troops.

This time, there has been no communication, with people unable to even contact their relatives and family members as phone lines and internet services remain suspended.

Over 170 dead as Southern and Western states continue to grapple with flood fury

The death toll in the floods ravaging the southern and western states on Sunday mounted to 178. While the rains, which had pounded Kerala for days abated, the situation remained grim in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, where at least 110 people have lost their lives so far to the monsoon fury. Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Karnataka and Maharashtra on Sunday. In Kerala, where over 2.27 lakh people have taken shelter in 1,551 relief camps, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reviewed the flood situation and later said that the toll in rain-related incidents since August 8 has crossed 60.

In Other News

Return to power: Sonia Gandhi was named interim Congress president on Saturday, returning to the helm after almost 20 months. The announcement was made late on Saturday night after the Congress Working Committee (CWC accepted Rahul Gandhi's resignation during its second meeting of the day.

I-T raids: The Income Tax Department on Sunday said it has attached Benami assets worth Rs 300-crore bungalow in a posh Delhi locality and USD 40 million funds in connection with its probe against businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and his father.

Unexpected death: Disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein has committed suicide in prison while awaiting trial on charges that he trafficked underage girls for sex. US justice department and the New York City medical examiner’s office have all opened investigations into his death.

India vs West Indies: India captain Virat Kohli, who was also named man-of-the-match for his 120 as they beat West Indies by 59 runs in Port of Spain on Sunday, said it was an important knock and that it felt good to make runs when the team needed them.

On Our Specials

Tracing journey: Sonia Gandhi’s political life has largely been shaped by circumstances than by her free will. This explains why she has been chosen to lead the party once again going against public opinion, her health, and her preference to lead a semi-retired life. Rasheed Kidwai writes how despite being reluctant, Sonia Gandhi has hand to take the party’s reins both in 1984, after Indira Gandhi’s assassination, and now.

Only the beginning: The world just survived its hottest ever July on Earth and it is predicted that 2019 may be the second hottest year on earth after 2016. In India, July was preceded by a long dry spell due to the absence of any pre-monsoon showers, causing a drought-like situation in several parts of the country. Now many states are battling severe flood. Hridayesh Joshi writes how this may just be the beginning of a greater crisis.

On Reel

Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10 squeezes in more battery room and other goodies. The South Korean tech giant, which for years has pushed bigger displays, introduced a smaller version of its new Note for those who think phones have grown too big. Watch to know more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.