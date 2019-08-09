News18 Daybreak | Curfew in J&K Likely to be Eased Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

PM Modi charts roadmap for 'New Kashmir' after repeal of Article 370; Curfew in Valley might be eased

Forty-eight hours after India effectively scrapped special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public broadcast sought to allay apprehensions among the Valley's population by laying the roadmap for "development" of the state, while reiterating possibility of restoring full statehood of the Jammu and Kashmir divisions in future.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that the curfew, which was imposed ahead of the Parliamentary session in which Article 370 was abrogated, is likely to be eased for Friday prayers today.

A justification: In his televised address, Modi said articles 370 and 35A were being used by Pakistan as a weapon against India to invoke anti-national sentiments among people and this led to the loss of 42,000 lives in the region over the last three decades.

He assured that elections in the now union territory of J&K will be held at the earliest and also said that the festivities of Eid-ul-Zuha will not be affected by the ongoing security lockdown.

Srinagar dispatch: Back in Jammu and Kashmir, which entered the fifth day of government clampdown, streets continue to remain desolate. With the imposition of section 144, paramilitary troopers are fanning across Srinagar and the towns of Kashmir valley. Barricades of concertina wire manned by forces have been installed at the exit and entry points. Aakash Hassan reports on the prevailing situation in the Valley.

In Other News

Samjhauta express: Pakistan on Thursday suspended the Samjhauta Express train service with India, a day after Islamabad downgraded the diplomatic ties with New Delhi over the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Pakistan stopped the train at the Wagah border, citing security concerns, following which an Indian crew and guard escorted the train to Attari on the Indian side.

Flood situation grim: The flood situation remained grim in Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu as torrential rains, gusty winds and landslips left a trail of destruction, with reports of 15 deaths on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains across several states over the next two days.

Word of caution: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" and refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir, as he highlighted the Shimla Agreement which rejects any third-party mediation on the issue.

Bharat Ratna: Former president and Congress veteran Pranab Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday evening. Sources, however, told CNN-News18, that no members of the Gandhi family attended the event.

On Our Specials

Earning plaudits: As a fiery debate raged in the Lok Sabha on August 6 over Jammu and Kashmir’s fate, a young and largely unknown Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker stood up to say his piece. By the time he sat down, the first-time MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, had left his indelible imprint on a momentous day. Aditya Sharma writes about Namgyal’s journey from a student leader to Parliament.

Ambedkar on 370: Among the most prominent voices against Article 370 being recalled from the past, Dr BR Ambedkar’s is one. It is being circulated that Ambedkar refused to write that part of the Constitution and the burden shifted to N Gopalaswami Ayyangar. Dr BR Ambedkar differed with Sheikh Abdullah on the very rationale of this Article of the Indian Constitution. There are many instances in which Ambedkar conveyed his deep skepticism towards Article 370. Soumyabrata Choudhury argues, however, the story of skepticism is only half told.

On Reel

The floods in Maharashtra due to torrential rainfall has led to the displacement of over 1 lakh people and the deaths of at least 15 people. Here's a look at the grim situation unfolding in the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.