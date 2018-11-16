English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Cyclone Gaja Puts Tamil Nadu on High Alert, AAI Cancels TM Krishna's Concert and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead.
Dark clouds hover over Marina beach before the arrival of cyclone 'Gaja', in Chennai. (PTI photo)
Loading...
In case you missed it
Tamil Nadu has been placed on high alert as it prepared to deal with Cyclone ‘Gaja’, which is expected to cross the state’s coast between Pamban and Cuddalore in the early hours of Friday. The state government, which has put its machinery on alert, said a total of 63,203 people have been evacuated and housed in 331 relief centres in six districts, including Cuddalore and Nagapattinam.
The Delhi government has reportedly reached out to Carnatic singer TM Krishna after his weekend concert in the city was called off by the sponsors Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday. Krishna’s concert was to be part of a two-day ‘Dance and Music in the Park’ festival at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, organised jointly by the AAI and the cultural body, SPIC-MACAY, but was called off after Twitter trolls called the musician 'urban naxal' and 'anti-India'. “Such an attitude divides us. Music all about love, affection, brotherhood and it unites people. But I am personally not aware why exactly the show was cancelled. There should be more clarity in it,” said Ustad Rashid Khan.
The Pune Police filed a 5,000-page charge sheet against 10 accused of provoking communal tensions by organising Elgaar Parishad in Pune in December 2017. The charge sheet names advocate Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale and Rona Wilson who are presently in judicial custody after their arrest in June this year. It has been stated that the violence at Bhima Koregaon was aggravated due to the overall campaign of Elgaar Parishad and the speeches delivered at the event. The charge sheet also states that the accused are linked to the banned CPI(M) and used their funds to organise Elgaar Parishad.
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has fired yet another salvo at Shivraj Singh Chouhan, claiming that ‘vikas’ (development) had gone missing from the state under the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s rule. Taking to Twitter to pose his 27th question in a series of queries aimed at the government, Nath said 15-year-old ‘vikas’ — who is malnourished and suffers from various diseases — is missing. In his post, he said ‘vikas’ is wearing a “shredded green and saffron vest and cancer-causing shoes”.
A breakthrough in the Sabarimala issue may be in sight after a meeting between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the royal Pandalam family. According to sources, Vijayan asked the chief priest if they could allocate separate days for women to visit the Lord Ayyappa shrine. Earlier in the day, Vijayan had said his government may keep separate days for women devotees between the ages of 10 and 50 to visit the temple, which would open for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season on Friday evening.
With the general election soon approaching, veteran politician Shankersinh Vaghela is in the news again. The wily politician, who has earlier been in the Congress and the BJP besides floating his own political outfit, says he will personally visit all non-BJP political parties across the country and try his best to bring them under one umbrella for the 2019 general election. However, Congress leaders in Gujarat see his self-proclaimed mission with a huge amount of scepticism. Most of them are of the opinion that this could be yet another ploy by the BJP to divide opposition vote base in the state, thereby strengthening the its own chances in the 2019 election.
Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are officially man and wife. The power couple exchanged wedding vows in the picturesque town of Lake Como, Italy, in front of their families and close friends. DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) hosted a three-day wedding festivities at Villa Del Balbianello. Here are some photos.
Agree or disagree?
A virtual semi-final before the mega showdown in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are being billed as the turning point for two of the principal characters: three-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress state president Kamal Nath. Poles apart in the political route they have undertaken in their careers, they are now pitted against one another in an electoral fight that will define their future course of action. Vivek Trivedi writes why the MP Assembly Elections could redefine the careers of the two old warhorses.
On Reel
The Iconic Jawa Motorcycle brand relaunched the new 300cc motorcycle in India on November 15. The reintroduction of the brand in India took place 22 years after closing their operation.
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here)
Tamil Nadu has been placed on high alert as it prepared to deal with Cyclone ‘Gaja’, which is expected to cross the state’s coast between Pamban and Cuddalore in the early hours of Friday. The state government, which has put its machinery on alert, said a total of 63,203 people have been evacuated and housed in 331 relief centres in six districts, including Cuddalore and Nagapattinam.
The Delhi government has reportedly reached out to Carnatic singer TM Krishna after his weekend concert in the city was called off by the sponsors Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday. Krishna’s concert was to be part of a two-day ‘Dance and Music in the Park’ festival at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, organised jointly by the AAI and the cultural body, SPIC-MACAY, but was called off after Twitter trolls called the musician 'urban naxal' and 'anti-India'. “Such an attitude divides us. Music all about love, affection, brotherhood and it unites people. But I am personally not aware why exactly the show was cancelled. There should be more clarity in it,” said Ustad Rashid Khan.
The Pune Police filed a 5,000-page charge sheet against 10 accused of provoking communal tensions by organising Elgaar Parishad in Pune in December 2017. The charge sheet names advocate Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale and Rona Wilson who are presently in judicial custody after their arrest in June this year. It has been stated that the violence at Bhima Koregaon was aggravated due to the overall campaign of Elgaar Parishad and the speeches delivered at the event. The charge sheet also states that the accused are linked to the banned CPI(M) and used their funds to organise Elgaar Parishad.
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has fired yet another salvo at Shivraj Singh Chouhan, claiming that ‘vikas’ (development) had gone missing from the state under the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s rule. Taking to Twitter to pose his 27th question in a series of queries aimed at the government, Nath said 15-year-old ‘vikas’ — who is malnourished and suffers from various diseases — is missing. In his post, he said ‘vikas’ is wearing a “shredded green and saffron vest and cancer-causing shoes”.
A breakthrough in the Sabarimala issue may be in sight after a meeting between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the royal Pandalam family. According to sources, Vijayan asked the chief priest if they could allocate separate days for women to visit the Lord Ayyappa shrine. Earlier in the day, Vijayan had said his government may keep separate days for women devotees between the ages of 10 and 50 to visit the temple, which would open for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season on Friday evening.
With the general election soon approaching, veteran politician Shankersinh Vaghela is in the news again. The wily politician, who has earlier been in the Congress and the BJP besides floating his own political outfit, says he will personally visit all non-BJP political parties across the country and try his best to bring them under one umbrella for the 2019 general election. However, Congress leaders in Gujarat see his self-proclaimed mission with a huge amount of scepticism. Most of them are of the opinion that this could be yet another ploy by the BJP to divide opposition vote base in the state, thereby strengthening the its own chances in the 2019 election.
Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are officially man and wife. The power couple exchanged wedding vows in the picturesque town of Lake Como, Italy, in front of their families and close friends. DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) hosted a three-day wedding festivities at Villa Del Balbianello. Here are some photos.
Agree or disagree?
A virtual semi-final before the mega showdown in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are being billed as the turning point for two of the principal characters: three-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress state president Kamal Nath. Poles apart in the political route they have undertaken in their careers, they are now pitted against one another in an electoral fight that will define their future course of action. Vivek Trivedi writes why the MP Assembly Elections could redefine the careers of the two old warhorses.
On Reel
The Iconic Jawa Motorcycle brand relaunched the new 300cc motorcycle in India on November 15. The reintroduction of the brand in India took place 22 years after closing their operation.
(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh's Father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani Welcomes Deepika Padukone in True Filmy Style
- 'Enough About Ram': Can Ramayana's Sita be the Next Feminist Icon in India?
- Ranveer Singh Simmba Co-star Siddharth Jadhav: I Knew About His Excitement for the Wedding
- Here's Everything About the Food Served at Deepika & Ranveer's Konkani-Sindhi Wedding
- The Gorgeous OnePlus 6T in Thunder Purple is Here; You Might be Not Pleased if You Already Bought a 6T
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...