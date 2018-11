News18 Daybreak | Cyclone Gaja Puts Tamil Nadu on High Alert, AAI Cancels TM Krishna's Concert and Other Stories You May Have Missed

Tamil Nadu has been placed on high alert as it prepared to deal with Cyclone ‘Gaja’, which is expected to cross the state’s coast between Pamban and Cuddalore in the early hours of Friday. The state government, which has put its machinery on alert, said a t otal of 63,203 people have been evacuated and housed in 331 relief centres in six districts, including Cuddalore and Nagapattinam.The Delhi government has reportedly reached out to Carnatic singer TM Krishna after his weekend concert in the city was called off by the sponsors Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday. Krishna’s concert was to be part of a two-day ‘Dance and Music in the Park’ festival at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, organised jointly by the AAI and the cultural body, SPIC-MACAY, but was called off after Twitter trolls called the musician 'urban naxal' and 'anti-India'. “Such an attitude divides us. Music all about love, affection, brotherhood and it unites people. But I am personally not aware why exactly the show was cancelled. There should be more clarity in it,” said Ustad Rashid Khan.The Pune Police filed a 5,000-page charge sheet against 10 accused of provoking communal tensions by organising Elgaar Parishad in Pune in December 2017. The charge sheet names advocate Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale and Rona Wilson who are presently in judicial custody after their arrest in June this year. It has been stated that the violence at Bhima Koregaon was aggravated due to the overall campaign of Elgaar Parishad and the speeches delivered at the event. The charge sheet also states that the accused are linked to the banned CPI(M) and used their funds to organise Elgaar Parishad.Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has fired yet another salvo at Shivraj Singh Chouhan, claiming that ‘vikas’ (development) had gone missing from the state under the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s rule. Taking to Twitter to pose his 27th question in a series of queries aimed at the government, Nath said 15-year-old ‘vikas’ — who is malnourished and suffers from various diseases — is missing. In his post, he said ‘vikas’ is wearing a “shredded green and saffron vest and cancer-causing shoes”. breakthrough in the Sabarimala issue may be in sight after a meeting between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the royal Pandalam family. According to sources, Vijayan asked the chief priest if they could allocate separate days for women to visit the Lord Ayyappa shrine. Earlier in the day, Vijayan had said his government may keep separate days for women devotees between the ages of 10 and 50 to visit the temple, which would open for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season on Friday evening.With the general election soon approaching, veteran politician Shankersinh Vaghela is in the news again. The wily politician, who has earlier been in the Congress and the BJP besides floating his own political outfit, says he will personally visit all non-BJP political parties across the country and try his best to bring them under one umbrella for the 2019 general election. However, Congress leaders in Gujarat see his self-proclaimed mission with a huge amount of scepticism. Most of them are of the opinion that this could be yet another ploy by the BJP to divide opposition vote base in the state, thereby strengthening the its own chances in the 2019 election.Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are officially man and wife. The power couple exchanged wedding vows in the picturesque town of Lake Como, Italy, in front of their families and close friends. DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) hosted a three-day wedding festivities at Villa Del Balbianello. Here are some photos. A virtual semi-final before the mega showdown in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are being billed as the turning point for two of the principal characters: three-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress state president Kamal Nath. Poles apart in the political route they have undertaken in their careers, they are now pitted against one another in an electoral fight that will define their future course of action. Vivek Trivedi writes why the MP Assembly Elections could redefine the careers of the two old warhorses.The Iconic Jawa Motorcycle brand relaunched the new 300cc motorcycle in India on November 15. The reintroduction of the brand in India took place 22 years after closing their operation.(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here