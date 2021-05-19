News18 Daybreak | Cyclone Tauktae Tears Through Gujarat, 13 Dead ; Mumbai Reports Less Than 1,000 Covid-19 Cases and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Cyclone Tauktae Tears Through Gujarat; 13 Dead, About 16,000 Houses Damaged​

As many as 13 people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae pummelled parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles, trees and damaging thousands of houses and roads, officials said. In what was one of the worst cyclones faced by the state, Tauktae triggered heavy rains in many parts along its way from the Saurashtra coast to North Gujarat with as many as 46 talukas receiving over 100 mm of downpour, while 12 of them recorded 150 mm to 175 mm of rains.

Cyclone Tauktae: 81 Still Missing From Sunken Barge Near Bombay High; Choppy Sea Hampering Rescue

Around 183 out of 261 people onboard barge P305 have been rescued so far, officials said on Tuesday. It first went adrift and subsequently sunk at Bombay High some 175 kms from Mumbai after de-anchoring as Cyclone Tauktae’s fierce wind speed created havoc at sea. Officials in the afternoon had said search is on for 81 people who were on board Barge 305.

Mumbai Reports Less Than 1,000 Covid-19 Cases after Two and Half Months

Mumbai reported 953 new coronavirus infections and 44 fatalities on Tuesday, taking its tally of cases to 6,90,889 and death toll to 14,352, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. For the first time since March 2 the city reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, though the number of tests also dropped. On March 2, the financial capital of the country had recorded 849 COVID-19 cases, after which daily infections surged to four digits.

Vaccine for Kids Soon? Govt Says Covaxin Trials to Begin in 10-12 Days

The government said on Tuesday trials on Covaxin’s efficacy against coronavirus on children between 2-18 years of age to begin in 10-12 days. Addressing a Health Ministry briefing, Niti Aayog member VK Paul said Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for phase II and III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years. “I have been told that trials will begin in the next 10-12 days," Dr Paul said.

UP Minister Vijay Kashyap Succumbs to Covid-19, Fifth BJP MLA to Lose Battle to Virus

Minister of State with the Uttar Pradesh government and MLA from Charthawal assembly seat in Muzaffarnagar Vijay Kashyap succumbs to coronavirus. He was admitted at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. Kashyap was 52 year old. He is the fifth legislator in Uttar Pradesh to have lost the battle to COVID-19 in the second wave.

Harmanpreet Kaur & Mithali Raj Clear the Air Over Flight Issue, Say Charter Flights for Both Men & Women

The BCCI would be sending women players by charter flights too, as confirmed by Harmanpreet Kaur on Twitter. The Indian women’s cricket team is due to tour England in June, where they play a Test after a gap of seven years, followed by a limited-overs series. At the same time the men’s team will also be travelling to the UK for their WTC final and a Test series against England.

Sardar Ka Grandson Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor Does a Sunny Deol in Pakistan

First thing first—Sardar Ka Grandson has nothing to do with Son of Sardar, they are different films. This one is set in and around Amritsar occasionally drifting inside Pakistan. Amreek Singh (Arjun Kapoor) is a goofy, happy go lucky kind of a guy doing odd jobs for a company run by his girlfriend Radha (Rakul Preet) in Los Angeles.

