News18 Daybreak | Cyclone Vayu May Make Landfall Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Cyclone Vayu may make landfall along Gujarat coast today

Cyclone Vayu is likely to make landfall with estimated wind speeds of 155-156 kilometres per hour on Thursday afternoon along the Gujarat coast.

Over 70 trains stand cancelled and the journeys of 28 others curtailed ahead of its landfall. Follow the live updates here.

Disaster-preparedness: The state government has so far evacuated three lakh people from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions. The National Disaster Response Force has pre-positioned 52 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday has also deployed its ships, aircraft and helicopters for rescue and relief operations and to alert the fishermen at sea.

Mumbai affected: The cyclone also made an impact in nearby Mumbai with nearly 400 flights being affected due to bad weather. According to reports, 194 departures and 192 arrivals were delayed, and at least two flights had to be diverted.

Terror strikes: Five personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and a police officer and a civilian injured in a militant attack on a busy road in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday afternoon. The attack took place when militants, believed to be in two to three numbers, fired upon a stationary party of the CRPF.

Shocking incident: Uttar Pradesh’s first woman Bar Council chairperson Darvesh Singh Yadav was shot dead inside the Agra district court on Wednesday by another lawyer Manish Babu Sharma, who then turned the gun on himself. Singh had been elected to the post merely two days ago.

Triple Talaq bill: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, which, once passed by Parliament, will replace an ordinance issued earlier this year. The contentious bill had lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month, but will now be re-introduced in the 17th LS beginning June 17.

ICC World Cup: Pakistani cricket team on Wednesday bore the brunt of David Warner’s return with a century under difficult circumstances. The drubbing didn’t end there; Pat Cummins then turned on the heat with telling blows at the top of the innings, to help round off a ruthless performance and register a 41-run win against Pakistan

Water crisis: In Bengaluru, Revathi Rajeevan meets Srinivas M who slept outside the Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to protest against the waging water crisis. According to Srinivas, the civic body hasn’t relented to their request for water connection for the last ten months. Read about it here.

Unrelenting: Junior doctors of the NRS Medical College and Hospital continued their strike against the violent assault on them on June 10 for a second day on Wednesday. Sujit Nath travels to the hospital where he finds patients who have been facing a harrowing time as a result of the strike.

Against discrimination: Hundreds of tribals marched to the office of the Balangir district magistrate and briefly clashed with police on Wednesday demanding the arrest of the local MLA of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) who had forced a government engineer to do sit-ups in public last week. Read Anand ST Das’s ground report here.

The water crisis has gripped Chennai. With supplies taking a hit, residents are dependent on private water tankers. The same situation prevails in Amravati. Watch to know more.

