News18 Daybreak | D-Day For Karnataka's HDK Govt Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Fate of Kumaraswamy govt to be decided by today after Karnataka governor sets deadline

The ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in Karnataka lived to fight another day but faces an uncertain future today after Governor Vajubhai Vala directed Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority in the state assembly before 1.30 pm. The decision was announced after Vala observed that the resignations of 15 MLAs of the ruling combine and the withdrawal of support by two independents "prima facie" indicated that Kumaraswamy has lost the confidence of the House. The Assembly on Thursday witnessed three adjournments, acrimony and repeated disruptions by slogan-shouting Congress members before the proceedings were called off up for the day. The BJP staged an overnight ‘dharna’ inside the House.

After India's win at ICJ, Pakistan says it will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

After the International Court of Justice suspended the death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan military court, Islamabad announced that it will grant consular access to the former Indian Navy officer. "As a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Commander Kulbushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws, for which modalities are being worked out," Pakistan said in a statement. Earlier on Thursday, S Jaishankar, who as Foreign Secretary had played an important role in taking Jadhav’s matter to the ICJ, in both Houses also said that Pakistan is obliged to take steps immediately.

In Other News

New launch date: Four days after the launch of the Chandrayaan 2, touted as India’s most ambitious mission to the moon, was called off due to a technical glitch ISRO on Thursday announced that it has now been rescheduled for July 22 at 2.43 pm.

Assam floods: The rampaging floodwaters have receded from Sivasagar even as 28 of the 33 districts in Assam remained affected by the deluge, displacing nearly 54 lakh people and claiming nine more lives to take the death toll to 36 on Thursday.

‘Dosa king’ passes away: Saravana Bhavan owner P Rajagopal, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case, passed away on Thursday after he was put on ventilator support following a heart attack. Rajagopal had on July 9 surrendered before the Madras High Court to begin his life sentence of fifteen years.

Naidu snubbed: In a jolt to the Andhra Pradesh government, the World Bank has "dropped" out of the Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project, pushing the state capital city’s development into further jeopardy.

‘Trump-ed’ again: Pakistanis on Thursday mocked US President Donald Trump's claim that the alleged Mumbai attacks mastermind Haifiz Saeed had been arrested "after a ten-year search" although he was in the public eye for much of the decade. "It's Hafiz Saeed. Not Jason Bourne” a Twitterati wrote in jest.

On Our Specials

A creative solution: From Chattisgarh’s Bastar, Raunak Shivhare finds that the police are working on an unconventional offensive to counter the Maoist propaganda. Hundreds of jawans headed by an IPS officer are working round the clock on a short film, which is scheduled to be launched on Independence Day. Titled 'Nayi Subeh ka Suuraj', the short film is based on true events and has been written by a senior IPS officer Suraj Singh Parihar posted in Bastar.

Pulling up: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which returned to power in Odisha for a record fifth consecutive term in May this year, has been in an unenviable situation in the state Assembly for two days now. Thanks to two senior leaders of the party. Sparring between Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari and seven-time MLA Pradeep Maharathy on the issue of agriculture has given the Opposition BJP and Congress an opportunity to attack the regional party. Anand ST Das writes about how the onslaught of questions left the minister red-faced.

On Reel

Ramjal Meena has been working as a security guard in India’s prestigious JNU University since 2014. Last week, he passed the university’s entrance test for admissions and will now study Russian language in the university. Watch here to know his story.