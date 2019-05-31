English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
News18 Daybreak |Day After PM Modi's Swearing-in, All Eyes Now on Portfolio Allocation and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the register after taking oath of office and secrecy for the second consecutive term during the swearing-in ceremony, at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Today's Big Story
As 57 ministers join PM for second innings, all eyes set on portfolio allocation today
Narendra Modi took oath of the office of prime minister for the second time on Thursday and trimmed his council of ministers from 76 to 58, inducting BJP chief Amit Shah in the Union Cabinet and dropping key ministers like Sushma Swaraj, Maneka Gandhi, Suresh Prabhu and Radha Mohan Singh.
Here is a full list of cabinet ministers who took oath after the PM at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. All eyes will now be on the who will get what portfolio. The cabinet will be meeting at 5 pm today.
Follow the live updates here.
Of surprises: BJP president Amit Shah emerged from the backstage, from where he directed the BJP’s ascent to its zenith, to take centre stage. But what does Shah's ministerial position mean for the BJP's larger politics? Is Modi grooming Shah for administration?
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s name was the other surprise in the list of Cabinet ministers. Jaishankar was the foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018 and has previously held positions like the high commissioner to Singapore, and ambassador to China and the United States of America.
At loggerheads: Meanwhile, peeved about being allocated only one cabinet berth, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JD-U) decided to opt out of the Narendra Modi government.
JD(U), while reasserting their support for the National Democratic Alliance, said that the offer made by the BJP hadn’t been acceptable. The Bihar CM ensured his presence at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan nevertheless.
Other ally troubles: The only NDA ally that has not found a place in Narendra Modi’s new cabinet is the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
The internal rift between the EPS and OPS camps seems to have made the party miss the bus.
In Other News
SC tells NRC coordinator not to short-circuit process, clears 200 additional foreigners tribunals
Amid reports of how a retired army soldier who served for 30 years in the armed forces was arrested after being declared a 'foreigner', the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the NRC coordinator to make certain all claims and objections are properly examined and no short cut is followed.
Calcutta High Court grants former top cop Rajeev Kumar one month's protection from arrest
The vacation bench of the court granted him a month's protection from June 10, when the court will reopen after summer break, and directed Kumar to deposit his passport within 24 hours of the passing of the order.
All-round Ben Stokes takes England to big win over South Africa in opener
Ben Stokes took a stunner to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo, as The Oval ground in London swayed with joy during the World Cup opener between England and South Africa. The South African Phehlukwayo clobbered the ball as Stokes stumbled back to take a one-handed catch that will be talked about for some time.
Maithrapala Sirisena contradicts Sri Lanka intelligence chief's testimony, says not privy to Easter attack warning
Testifying before the committee on Wednesday, Sisira Mendis, a retired senior police official who is now the chief of national intelligence, said that the information received on the impending attacks had been discussed at an intelligence coordination meeting. Sirisena, however, contradicted the chief.
On Our Specials
Right by caste: When the BJP was in the Opposition during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress regime in Karnataka, the party had accused the government of being uncaring about three communities — the Gowdas, the Lingayats and the Brahmins. Today, Karnataka's share in the Union Cabinet seems to be a form of sweet revenge on this factor as the BJP has included a Gowda, a Lingayat and a Brahmin in the cabinet. Read Deepa Balakrishnan’s report here.
Major player?: If Rahul Gandhi indeed relinquishes office of the Congress president and remains as a Member of Parliament, the grand old party may see a tussle of another kind — between the parliamentary wing of the party and the organisation, i.e. the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Rasheed Kidwai writes how Rahul Gandhi may get the chance to pick the Congress PM one day, given he quits his dream to become one.
On Reel
Beauty standards are ingrained in our minds. Malaika Arora Khan put up a picture on Instagram which showed her armpit hair and people lashed out saying she should have waxed it. Why are there unrealistic beauty standards in place when it comes to women?
Loading...
