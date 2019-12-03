News18 Daybreak | Death Penalty, Lynching Demands Resonate in RS over Telangana Rape & Murder and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

Death penalty, lynching, castration demands resonate in RS as outrage soars over Telangana rape & murder

Death penalty for rapists, lynching of convicts in public and castration of those convicted were among the demands made in Rajya Sabha as MPs expressed outrage over the Hyderabad rape and murder. Members condemned the recent spurt in crime against women and demanded stringent laws. Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan made the shocking recommendation that “such people be brought out in the public and lynched.”

Meanwhile, protests continued across the country as members of civil society gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, joining many others demanding justice for her across the country. The students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) also took out a candle-light vigil in support of the rape victim.

'Have been told I'm the worst FinMin': Nirmala Sitharaman responds to Oppn attacks in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her speech in the Lok Sabha said that she has been told that she is the worst finance minister after she recently drew flak for India’s worsening economic health. India’s GDP growth rate slipped to 4.5% for the July-September quarter of the ongoing financial year, the lowest since the January-March quarter of 2013. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said that the unemployment rate in the country has increased from 3.4 percent in 2013-14 to 6 percent in 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.

Revelation: Three days after the political turmoil in Maharashtra ended, NCP chief Sharad Pawar revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested "working together" but he rejected the proposal. The Marathi strongman also accepted that reports on cabinet berth being offered for his daughter Supriya Sule were true.

Major violation: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi suffered a grave security breach on November 26, barely weeks after her SPG cover was removed, when a car with five passengers made its way into her residence. Gandhi’s office revealed that the group went up to her and was able to click pictures of the Z-plus protectee.

Maha drama: In a shocker from within the BJP camp, former Union minister Anantkumar Hegde has claimed that Devendra Fadnavis was hurriedly sworn-in as the Maharashtra CM on November 23 despite the saffron party lacking majority as part of a “drama to save” central funds worth Rs 40,000 crore. Hegde went on to claim that the money was “sent to the central government” within 15 hours of Fadnavis being sworn in.

10-year low: The Railways recorded an operating ratio of 98.44 per cent in 2017-18 which is the worst in the previous 10 years, the CAG said in a report tabled in Parliament. The operating ratio shows how efficiently the railway is operating and how healthy are its finances. An operating ratio of 98.44 per cent means that the Railways spent Rs 98.44 to earn Rs 100.

Dire state: The Delhi government is owed Rs 9,323.76 crore from different agencies in unpaid water bills as of October 7, of which only 10 per cent are owed by Delhi government’s own departments. Angana Chakrabarti and Aniruddha Ghosal report that the Delhi government had announced a one-time waiver on all arrears recorded till March 2019, in the hope that it would get defaulters to pay their water bills. DJB documents, accessed by News18 under the Right to Information Act (RTI), showed that Northern Railways was the biggest defaulter.

Uprooted: The crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Bengaluru by the police in October had led to an exodus-like situation in the nearby areas, with many fleeing the city or disappearing from their usual spots. The crackdown was also followed by stern warnings for residents from the police: they were told that anyone employing people without valid documents would be culprits too. Revathi Rajeevan speaks to immigrants who were detained by the police from north Bengaluru for staying in India illegally.

