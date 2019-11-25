News18 Daybreak | Decision on Maharashtra Floor Test Today after SC Asks for Governor's Order and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

Decision on Maharashtra floor test today as SC asks for Governor's order, letters of support

The Supreme Court on Sunday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it on Monday morning Governor BS Koshyari’s order on November 23 inviting BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis to form the government and Fadnavis’s letter to the Governor claiming a majority.

The bench also issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government on a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Fadnavis as chief minister.

Ajit Pawar’s assertion: Despite being removed as NCP legislative party leader, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that he's still a part of the Nationalist Congress Party and insisted that Sharad Pawar is his leader. He further urged people to have "little patience" and assured that there was nothing to worry about.

Meanwhile, the mystery deepens on how Ajit Pawar managed to get letters of support as four 'rebel' MLAs denied standing by the proposed allianced with the BJP.

Senior Pawar refutes: NCP chief Sharad Pawar nipped all speculations of having consented to nephew Ajit Pawar's decision to join hands with the BJP. Within minutes of Ajit Pawar's tweet alluding to tie-up with NCP's ideological rival, Pawar in a terse statement from his official twitter handle said that there was no question of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra.

Bengaluru flooded: Residents of some areas in Bangalore South were in for a surprise on Sunday afternoon when their homes starting flooding with water though there was no rain. The sudden flooding was caused after the boundary wall of the Halimavu Lake broke, leaving hundreds of houses in the low-lying areas inundated.

Arvind Kejriwal vs Manoj Tiwari: With Delhi Assembly elections slated for next year, the poll bugle has been sounded in the national capital as union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Manoj Tiwari will be the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate.

India wins: India’s faster bowlers continued their domination as they rolled over Bangladesh’s lower order within an hour on the third day of the second Test at the Eden Gardens and beat them by an innings and 46 runs to complete a 2-0 whitewash.

Get Brexit done: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday launched the Conservative Party manifesto for the December 12 general election with a central pledge to "get Brexit done" and make the UK "Corbyn-neutral by Christmas", as well as forge closer ties with India.

Bihar preparations begin: With about a year left for the 2020 Assembly elections, Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar has carefully begun the pre-poll exercise by launching and inaugurating government schemes in different parts of Bihar. Though the yatra schedule has not been finalised and given a name yet, JD(U) leaders claimed that the emphasis of his visits this time will be on ‘Jal-Jivan-Hariyali’ besides evaluating other schemes. Ashok Mishra explains the well-calibrated political engineering of Nitish Kumar ahead of assembly polls in 2020.

RTI denied: The Right to Information (RTI) is meant to be an empowering tool in the hands of common citizens to usher in transparency in government functioning. But public information officers in Madhya Pradesh have found bizarre ways to deny information to RTI applicants. RTI activists say the stalling techniques range from simple non-reply within the mandatory 30-day period to sending blank or illegible documents to the applicants. Vivek Trivedi reports on how information is being denied under the RTI Act in Madhya Pradesh.

In a surprise BJP-led midnight coup, Devendra Fadnavis returned to helm Maharashtra as the CM for a second term with the backing of Ajit Pawar who took oath as his deputy. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, however, denounced his nephew's move as a 'personal choice'. CNN-News18's Zakka Jacob explains how Ajit Pawar may have changed Maharashtra’s political dynamics.

