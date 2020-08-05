News18 Daybreak | Decked-up Ayodhya Awaits Its Big Day with PM Modi Set to Lay Down First Brick of Ram Temple and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Decked-up Ayodhya Awaits Its Big Day with PM Modi Set to Lay Down First Brick of Ram Temple

Police barricades, yellow banners, walls with a fresh coat of paint and the sounds of 'bhajan' mark parts of Ayodhya as the city awaits its big day on Wednesday, when the first brick of the Ram temple will be laid. Ayodhya is decked up for the 'bhoomi pujan' that will be attended at the Ram Janmabhoomi by 175 people who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians topped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The groundbreaking ceremony will be telecast live. Modi will attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of the temple; prior to the function, he will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi.

Massive Explosion in Beirut Kills At Least 10 People, Sends Shockwaves across Lebanese Capital

A huge explosion near the centre of Beirut killed at least 10 people, injured hundreds and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse, witnesses and security sources said. Dazed and weeping, some of them wounded, people walked through streets checking to see if relatives were hurt. The blast occurred in the city's port area, where there were warehouses housing explosives, Lebanon's state news agency NNA and two security sources said.

In Other News

Contentious cartography: On the eve of the anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan issued a new map showing all of Kashmir as part of its territory. The map includes not just parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh but also Junagarh in Gujarat.

Kashmir curfew: A 48-hour curfew was enforced in the Kashmir Valley a day ahead of the first anniversary of the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The curfew had been lifted but the Srinagar administration said that restrictions would continue in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

India COVID-19: The coronavirus infection has spread to new areas in the country, but 82% of the total cases are still limited to 10 states and Union Territories, the health ministry said. Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said case fatality rate has progressively declined to 2.10 per cent.

Monsoon red alert: The India Meteorological Department said the monsoon is active in its "vigorous phase" over the Konkan coast and the adjoining areas of the west coasts as well as the eastern parts of India covering Odisha and West Bengal.

Sticky wicket: The decision by the IPL Governing Council to retain the Chinese company Vivo as title sponsors of the tournament caused a huge backlash amid recent incidents at Ladakh, following which, according to reports, the Chinese brand is withdrawing at least for this year.

On Our Specials

Afghanistan jail break: Ijas Kallukettiya Purayil, a one-time dentist from Kerala’s Kasargod, is believed to be among the suicide attackers killed when the his jihadist unit stormed a prison in Afghanistan's Jalalabad on Sunday, intelligence sources said. Praveen Swami reports that the suicide attacker’s wife, Rafilla Purayil, and has been held in Kabul’s Badam Bagh prison along with their five-year-old son, Ayaan, and as well as an infant born in Afghanistan.

New business: “Pay Rs 1,500 and get an e-pass within two hours to travel across India” reads an advertisement that is spreading like wildfire on WhatsApp groups in Vellore. At a time when travel permissions to move to hinterlands is hard to find due to pandemic-induced restrictions, a commercial enterprise has sprung up in the state, riding on government connections to secure the same, Poornima Murali reports.