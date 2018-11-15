English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Deepika and Ranveer Tie the Knot, SC's Verdict on Rafale Deal and Other Stories You May Have Missed
Image credits: AP
In case you missed it
You probably haven’t missed this one—Bollywood hearthorbs Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot. It was an early-morning, Konkani-style ceremony which reportedly took place in the picturesques locales of Italy's Lake Como. And of course, #DeepVeerKiShaadi became the top trend across social media platforms. You can check out some photos here.
Of course, there were plenty of other things that happened too.
ISRO successfully launched India's heaviest rocket carrying the 3,423 kg communication satellite GSAT-29 with Communication Satellite to Monitor remote locations.
The Supreme Court reserved its order on a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.The three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said there was no need to share the pricing details of the jets with the petitioners at this stage and focused largely on the decision-making process and the choice of Anil Ambani firm Reliance Defence as the offset partner for the contract. Indian Air Force (IAF) officers were rushed to the court during the hearing. When the top court asked if there has been no induction of aircraft since 1985, the officers said "no". They told the bench that Sukhoi 30s is the latest to be inducted which is a 3.5 generation aircraft and said the IAF does not have fourth or fifth generation aircraft.
Days ahead of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Shiv Sena’s proposed rallies in Ayodhya, one of the litigants in the Babri case, Iqbal Ansari, has expressed fear for his community in the city. The rallies are scheduled for November 25. Speaking to the media, Ansari said, “The Muslims of Ayodhya, including me, are feeling unsafe ahead of the VHP rally. We want the administration to beef up security or we will have to migrate before the rally.”
Gursimran Khamba, a co-founder of popular comedy collective All India Bakchod (AIB), who was accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous woman on social media, has been dropped from an Amazon series.
The Indian National Lok Dal in Haryana may be heading for a split with leader of opposition in the state assembly Abhay Chautala expelling his brother Ajay from the party. The sibling rivalry has been simmering for a month now between the two Chautala brothers- Ajay and Abhay – who are sons of former CM Om Prakash Chautala.The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which was a force to reckon with in Haryana politics, is now staring at uncertainty after a simmering family feud exposed the faultlines in the party ahead of next year’s assembly polls.
BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja, who hit the national headlines at the height of the JNU controversy in 2016 for his remarks that thousands of condoms were found on the university campus daily, has been dropped from the second list of Rajasthan polls. He had also said that those who indulge in “cow smuggling and slaughter” will be killed.
Agree or disagree?
Taking a leaf out of Terry Pratchett’s book, let us paraphrase and declare, "To read Elon Musk's twitter timeline is to understand how thin the line is between genius and insanity as well as the fickle nature of celebrity." Once the golden boy of millennials, as well as techies and futurists of all age groups, recently Musk seems determined to propel his narrative into cautionary tale territory. And much like his plans for Tesla, this shift in public perception is self-driven. Shantanu David writes how Musk aka Iron Man lost the plot, and the Tesla chairmanship.
Two months after the Supreme Court judgment allowing women of all ages to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, society, state and politics is torn between, tradition and modernity unable to come to terms with the leap-frogging and progressive content of the judgment. The ruling Left Front has stood solidly behind the progressive judgment. The Congress, however, is caught in a bind and says religious custom should be respected, writes Binoo K John.
On Reel
Some stars change, but many continue to look the same. On Children's Day, we bring to you the childhood photos of Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other popular stars that you may not have seen before.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ealWqUhQ-M
