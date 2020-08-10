News18 Daybreak |Defence Min Gives Push to 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'; India Records Highest Covid-19 Cases and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Rajnath Singh Announces Import Embargo on 101 Weapon Systems

With the aim of boosting local weapons production, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared an embargo on 101 defence items which, he said, will now be produced locally. In addition to putting these items on a 'negative list', Singh said that "contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore will be placed upon the domestic industry within the next 6 to 7 years".

Record Single-day Spike of 64,399 New Covid-19 Cases Takes India's Tally to Over 21 Lakh

With a record single-day spike of 64,399 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 21 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 43,379 with 861 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said. The number of recoveries surged to 14,80,884 with a record 53,879 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 68.78 per cent,. The case fatality rate has dropped 2.01 per cent, according to ministry data.

In Other News

Moved out: Following the Beirut blast last week, the 740-tonne ammonium nitrate stored near Chennai was moved to the premises of a Hyderabad-based buyer, with the process of splitting it into 10 container sets and making arrangements for road transport.

Burari horror redux: Eleven members of a family of Pakistan Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district. A person of the family was found alive outside the hut in the Dechu area. All the members appeared to have died by suicide by consuming some chemical in the night, officials said.

Destruction: At least ten people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a hotel which was converted as Covid-19 care facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the mishap and ordered an inquiry into the incident. He directed officials to take up rescue measures and admit the injured into nearby hospitals.

Remarkable escape: Air India Express Flight 1344 was midair, roaring through a thunderstorm towards Kozhikode’s runway, which had a sudden drop-off at its end, killed 18 people. Looking at pictures of the wreckage- skin of the plane ripped off and huge chunks of the cabin scattered across the mud — it is remarkable that more passengers weren’t killed.

Keep flock together: Weeks after Congress leader Sachin Pilot's revolt and ahead of the assembly session in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to all 200 MLAs, urging them to “stand with truth” and “save democracy”. He talked about the fighting the pandemic and attempts made to topple his government.

On Our Specials

Faith vs caste: Sambhajirao Bhide Guruji, a Hindutva leader, demanded that the idols of Lord Ram and Lakshman must sport moustaches in keeping with the age-old martial convention among men from Kshatriya communities.The depiction of the God sans facial hair was started in films, they claim, adding that hence, the idols at Ayodhya, must set things right, Dhaval Kulkarni writes.

Lion Day 2020: The world lion day is observed globally on August 10 every year and aims to raise awareness and educate people about lions and issues concerning the conservation of the species.The Asiatic lion found in India is listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list and are found mainly in the restricted Gir forest. Yadu Bhardwaj and Dr Sunil Kumar write all you need to know about lions.