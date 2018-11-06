English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Delhi Air Likely to Worsen, Early Snowfall Devastates Farmers in Kashmir, And Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
A man walks past a line of stranded trucks on Srinagar-Jammu highway, in Qazigund, 70 km (43 miles) south of Srinagar. (Reuters/ Representative Image)
In case you missed it
No woman's land: The doors to Sabarimala temple opened on Monday for the second time in three weeks for a two-day special puja amid unprecedented security over apprehension of protests by those opposing the Supreme Court order allowing women of all age groups into the shrine. Though no girl or woman in the age group of 10-50 years was spotted at the temple, police said a 26-year-old woman reached the base camp at Pamba and sought protection to offer prayers at the hill shrine.
Worst yet to come: Delhi recorded its worst air quality of the season on Monday, with the pollution levels inching towards 'severe plus emergency' category due to a change in wind direction and rampant stubble burning in neighbouring states.
Congress concerned: Apprehensive that ticket distribution might not go down well with several leaders from across the state, the Congress in Telangana has stationed around 20 bouncers outside its office in Hyderabad to avoid any violent backlash. The party fears the decision to form grand alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) may cause further hostility.
No namaz: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has ‘banned’ the offering of namaz at the mosque in the premises of Taj Mahal on all days except Fridays. The ASI officials said it was an implementation of the Supreme Court’s July order on grounds of improving the security of the mosque.
White horror: A video of a Kashmiri farmer frantically digging his crop blanketed by snow with his hands while crying helplessly has been doing rounds on social media for the past two days. His plight is like that of the countless farmers in the valley who have been affected by the recent snowfall in Kashmir.
News18 Immersive: Sooty air in Delhi. Between the two lies an unbridged chasm of promises and pleas. A few things have changed, others, regrettably, have not. By the last week of October, data with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change suggested that fire incidents in Punjab and Haryana since September 1 had reduced by nearly 55 percent—with 4,338 incidents in Punjab in comparison to 11,573 incidents last year. But is crop burning in Punjab responsible for Delhi's air pollution? Read the new News18 Immersive to find out.
Agree or disagree?
The ceremonial ringing of the bell – to signify the imminent start of play – is a recent tradition that the Cricket Association of Bengal seems to have adopted from Lord’s, which itself started this practice as recently as 2007. It is meant to be a great honour to be chosen to ring the bell. On Sunday, November 4, 2018, this honour was bestowed on former Indian national captain Mohammad Azharuddin. However, Ranjan Kamath writes that the celebration rings somewhat hollow.
On reel
Some farmers have become examples for their community because of their refusal to burn the stubble. Kuldeep Singh is one such farmer. He comes from a long line of landlords and owns around 200 acres of land across Punjab. He hasn’t burnt paddy stubble since 2003 because his conscience won’t allow it. Watch the full story of Kuldeep, only on News18.
https://youtu.be/mmywEhY85Mo
Edited by: Sana Fazili
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
